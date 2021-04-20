Premium, French accessories brand BRISTON Watches is proud to be supporting the Transat AG2R LA MONDIALE 2021, partnering with this year’s racing boat Figaro Bénéteau 3. To mark the occasion, competitors-to-watch, skippers Nicolas Bertho and Romuald Poirat will be wearing with the latest BRISTON Clubmaster DIVER PRO, perfectly equipped to face everything from big seas and winds in the north Atlantic, to the humid temperatures of the tropics.

The only double-handed transat where sailors compete in identical one-design boats, the Transat AG2R LA MONDIALE is a 3,870 mile open ocean race beginning on 9th May 2021 Concarneau on the French Brittany coast, finishing in Saint Barts in the West Indies.

Every two years the Transat AG2R LA MONDIALE offers duos the opportunity to compete on the Atlantic aboard the strictly identical boats and is the only transatlantic on equal terms. Worn by the selected skippers the impressive Clubmaster DIVER PRO, crafted from tortoise shell acetate, is the ideal companion for the legendary adventure that awaits, where Bertho and Poirat are committed to going above and beyond to cross the ocean and finish in the top 10.

BRISTON Watches, distributed by Time and More UK Ltd, is excited to bring the new DIVER PRO model to its retailer partners and UK consumers. Duncan Harris, Time and More UK Ltd Managing Director comments on the brand partnership, “Watchmaking and competitive sailing share a host of values including dynamism and innovation, making BRISTON the ideal partner for the 2021 Transat AG2R LA MONDIALE. The Figaro Bénéteau 3 racing boat embodies the core elements the DIVER PRO models are known for; elegance and performance, and I am thrilled to present the latest version in a more classic, yet powerful style.”

The Clubmaster DIVER PRO features the iconic square-arched shape that BRISTON is famed for, an ultra-robust 44x44mm case made of tortoise shell cellulose acetate and screw-down crown at 4 o’clock guaranteeing perfect water resistance up to 300 meters. The outer rotating bezel is shaped in black or navy-blue matte ceramic.

In addition to the acetate, the distinctive characteristic of these novelties also lies in their dials. With a more refined style aesthetic, the new blue dial has a glossy finish. It takes on highlights which, depending on the light, range from relatively bright blue to deep navy blue, almost black – emulating the waves and currents of the ocean. The indexes & hands inserts are endowed with natural Superluminova® which guarantees readability in all conditions.

The Clubmaster DIVER PRO is fitted with an automatic caliber NH35A recognized for its reliability and features a tone-on-tone date positioned at 4 o’clock in front of the crown.

Available from June 2021, RRP: £580.

Nicolas BERTHO, born in Saint Nazaire on June 21, 1976, was very young to the practice of sailing. First in a family setting with a father skipper on the tour from France to sailing, then in competitions on prototype 6.50, class J … Supervisor in the oil industry married, two children, it’s an amateur in 2005 he tasted the pleasure of Figaro 2 on the Tour de Bretagne alongside David RAISON then on the AG2R 2006 in duo with Pierre-Emmanuel PAVAGEAU.

Romuald POIRAT, born in Saint-Dié on January 1, 1975 in Vosges. He Lives in Saint-Nazaire since 2001. Since then, the passion for sailing never leaves him. More prestigious competitions taking place on the west coasts French, he started with Nicolas in beautiful adventures across the Channel as well only in the ROLEX programs including FASTNET. Manager of his consulting company in the naval industry, he serves of its passion, skills, desire, and innovation dedicated to the competition.

BRISTON Watches

Brice Jaunet, BRISTON’s founder, has a wealth of experience in the luxury watch industry, dating back 15 years. Brice’s passion and proven market knowledge led to the creation of BRISTON as the synthesis of a personal and professional life dedicated to watches. Resulting from his thoughts & research, Brice Jaunet wanted to create a beautiful, true & authentic timepiece but also affordable.

From this spirit, French brand, BRISTON Watches has created its own unique style by celebrating its strong classical watchmaking DNA alongside the use of innovative raw materials in a variety of colors. Using cellulose acetate, traditionally used in the eyewear industry, and working with this raw material in unexpected colors is an innovation that reinforces BRISTON’s sport chic look & British spirit. BRISTON works in partnership with the best Italian supplier of cellulose acetate: it is a natural and hypoallergenic material, made up to 70% of cotton fibres and flower. From the very beginning, the NATO strap features across all BRISTON collections, chosen by the founder to highlight the brand’s marked DNA: the British and sport chic spirit.