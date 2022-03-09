Fashion students from the University of Sunderland are in for a treat this week, as they learn the ropes from one of fashion’s – not to mention film’s – most respected videographers.

Digital Creative Director-at-Large of British Vogue Alec Maxwell – who has worked with icons such as Kate Moss, Rihanna and Oprah Winfrey – will join Fashion, Design and Promotion and Fashion Journalism students for an in-person workshop tomorrow (Wednesday, March 9th).

Alec, who is also founder of the acclaimed digital platform KLOSS FILMS, will give a lecture on how to set up a fashion video shoot, as well as give students advice on how to stand out from the crowd in the competitive world of fashion.

Alec said: “I always aim to relate to and connect with students during workshops as someone who has been through the same journey and is from the north.

“I want to share my experience of being in the same position as the students and how I persisted to get to where I am now.

“I am an open book and am happy to answer any questions from the students relating to my creativity and work. I hope that I am able to encourage and reassure the students that if they’re dedicated and talented, they can achieve anything.”

Originally from the Wirral, just outside of Liverpool, Alec studied and lectured in the north-east in the early 2000s before moving to London.

“I always enjoy returning to the north-east and it’s something I do often,” he said.

“I still feel very routed to creativity in this region.”

And the students can’t wait to welcome Alec to Wearside.

“I’m so looking forward to the workshop with Alec,” Eve Howarth, 21, said.

“Having taken inspiration from so many Vogue shoots over the years, I will be quite star-struck!

“This workshop will hopefully kick-start my career in the industry once I’ve graduated in a few months.”