Brits caught out by unexpected holiday laws are paying average fines of £160

British holidaymakers are paying an average of £163 in fines after unknowingly breaking local laws while abroad, according to new research.

A survey of 2,000 UK passport holders found almost one in four believe they have broken a law or cultural rule on holiday without realising it at the time. Of those, 14% said they were fined, while 6% reported being arrested.

France was the country where travellers were most likely to receive a fine, followed by Spain and Italy. The most common offences included littering, wearing inappropriate clothing at religious sites and taking photographs where it was prohibited.

Many destinations also have lesser-known rules that can catch visitors out. In Greece, wearing high heels at ancient archaeological sites is banned to protect historic stonework, while feeding pigeons in Paris can result in a fine. In the United Arab Emirates, public displays of affection can lead to penalties, and in Florida, feeding alligators is illegal and can carry a fine of up to $500.

Despite the risks, nearly one in five travellers admitted they never research the laws or customs of the country they are visiting before they travel.

Tom Vaughan, travel insurance expert at Confused.com, said: “Many people assume that if something is acceptable in the UK, it’s likely to be acceptable abroad too. But something as simple as taking a photograph where it’s not allowed or wearing the wrong clothing at a religious site can result in fines or even more serious consequences.

“It’s also worth remembering that travel insurance won’t cover fines for breaking local laws, so checking the rules before travelling could save a lot of money and stress.”

To help travellers prepare before they set off, Confused.com has launched an unusual laws abroad checker, allowing holidaymakers to search destinations for lesser-known laws, customs and regulations before they travel.