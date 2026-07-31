Boutique B&B on Hadrian’s Wall Secures Strategic NPIF II – NEL investment

Pictured from left to right: Amanda Drago, Director at Green Croft On The Wall and Susan Snowdon, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers

A strategic investment is supporting the next stage of growth for Green Croft On The Wall as a boutique B&B on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland. The funding comes from NPIF II – NEL Smaller Loans, which is managed by NEL Fund Managers as part of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II).

Green Croft On The Wall is located directly on Hadrian’s Wall National Trail between Greenhead and Gilsland and the investment will support improvements to the farmhouse accommodation, creating high-quality ensuite guest rooms designed specifically for walkers, short-break visitors, and those seeking a peaceful rural retreat.

This new funding will also support the wider visitor experience connected to The Threshing Barn, a creative and well-being hub offering yoga, sound baths, workshops, exhibitions and cultural events. Together, these elements will help shape a distinctive rural destination that brings together accommodation, culture and wellbeing in a unique setting. The vision is to create a welcoming place where visitors can rest, reconnect with nature and experience the remarkable landscape and heritage of Hadrian’s Wall, while promoting sustainable rural tourism and delivering lasting benefits to local communities across Northumberland and Cumbria.

More broadly, this investment supports the ambitions set out in the Northumberland Economic Strategy 2035, which recognises tourism and the visitor economy as a core part of the Foundational Economy – the largest source of employment in the County and a critical driver of inclusive growth, local supply chains, and community resilience.

Susan Snowdon, Investment Executive at NEL Fund Managers led on this investment and commented: “Having a strong familiarity with the area, it was a real pleasure to visit the site and see the progress made on the barn conversion to date, as well as gain a deeper understanding of the plans for the B&B offering. It’s a truly beautiful part of the region, and we’re incredibly fortunate to have such natural assets on our doorstep. The accommodation is ideally positioned to attract walkers and visitors alike, and I’m confident it will see strong demand and return bookings. It’s a fantastic location, and it has been a pleasure to support the future potential of this offering.”

Amanda Drago, Director at Green Croft On The Wall added: “NEL have been incredibly supportive throughout the process. Susan took the time to really understand our business and helped translate the requirements and risks from the lender’s perspective into something we could clearly understand and work through confidently. The investment gives us the opportunity to grow sustainably and develop Green Croft On The Wall into a high-quality boutique accommodation offer that complements the creative and wellbeing experiences we provide at The Threshing Barn.”

Sarah Newbould, Senior Investment Manager at the British Business Bank said: “Green Croft On The Wall shows how targeted investment can help rural tourism businesses enhance their offer and unlock sustainable regional growth. Through the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II, we are committed to supporting ambitious businesses across the North of England to develop and scale, creating long-term economic resilience and opportunities in harder to reach communities such as Northumberland.”

Operated by British Business Bank, the £660m Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II covers the entire North and provides loans from £25k to £2m and equity investment up to £5m to help a range of small and medium sized businesses to start up, scale up or stay ahead.

The purpose of the Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II is to drive sustainable economic growth by supporting innovation and creating local opportunity for new and growing businesses across the North. The Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II will increase the supply and diversity of early-stage finance for Northern smaller businesses, providing funds to firms that might otherwise not receive investment and help to break down barriers in access to finance.

NEL Fund Managers are also managing NPIF II – NEL Debt Finance which offers Debt Finance from £100,000 to £2m to established businesses looking to realise their growth potential.

For more information about NEL, please visit www.nel.co.uk or contact the investment team on 0345 369 7007.