The biggest myths about summer breaks that leaders still believe

Leaders should stop feeling guilty about taking time off this summer, according to a leadership expert who says recovery, not relentless graft, is what drives performance for the rest of the year.

Drew Povey, author and founder of the Drew Povey Consultancy, has busted five common myths about summer breaks, arguing that switching off properly in July and August is what sets leaders up to perform strongly through to Christmas.

Drew, who has over twenty years’ experience working in elite level sport, education and business, says: “There are a lot of leaders I work with who carry a level of unnecessary guilt about taking time away, and others who feel like they need to rest in a certain way, as if it’s a rule.

“But actually, instead of seeing down time as slacking, we should be looking at it as an important part of working.

“What’s important to remember is that like most things in leadership, one size is never going to fit all. So the question isn’t whether you should switch off, it’s how you do it in a way that will genuinely help you perform when you return.

“There isn’t one perfect holiday strategy, but holidays are important. You’ve got to know yourself and make smart choices for you.

“The best leaders don’t copy someone else’s routine or style, they deliberately choose a recovery strategy that allows them to return with the energy, the better clarity, and the better judgment.

“The goal isn’t simply taking time off in the summer, it’s coming back ready to lead well for those last four months.”

Here are Drew’s five holiday myths busted:

Good leaders don’t need a break.

Everyone needs a break, Drew says. There are some people who seem to wear the refusal to use annual leave or get the recommended amount of sleep as a badge of honour. In fact, it’s become a myth that you don’t need rest, that rest is for the weak.

“The reality is that recovery isn’t a reward, it’s an essential part of performance,” Drew says. “Top athletes don’t get better during training, they improve during the recovery, and it’s the same in leadership.”

You need to completely switch off.

Down time is a personal choice, Drew explains. Some people will completely switch off and not consider taking a work phone or laptop with them, but for others that would be a nightmare and they’d be constantly thinking about what they were missing.

“If downing tools completely would create anxiety, then don’t do it,” Drew says. “Some people can enjoy their day as long as they’ve had ten minutes in the morning to check their emails, or know that someone can get hold of them if they’re needed. The trick is to communicate with your team and do what allows you to relax.”

You need at least a week off to relax.

Some people love one long holiday, others recharge better with shorter breaks, Drew says. A four-day break can be just as restorative as a week off, so those who baulk at the thought of a longer holiday shouldn’t feel pressured into one; the advice is to take the breaks that work for you.

Your holiday starts the moment you leave.

“Holidays often start much earlier than when you shut down your computer,” Drew says. “You’re winding down for a few days before you’ve actually finished. The other side is that you need a few days to unwind before you can really start to relax.

“I fall into that group, which is why I’m the kind of person to take a ten-day break rather than several shorter ones. I need about three days to get into the holiday mood before I can properly switch off for a week.

“The trick is to communicate with your team and be realistic about what’s right for you.”

Summer is a time to completely ease off.

July and August do have a different rhythm, and they’re a great opportunity to take time off and recharge, Drew says. But two months of drifting shouldn’t be allowed to become four months of recovery.

“There’s no point coasting along if you’ve a busy September planned, because September isn’t built in September, it’s built in the habits we choose in July and August,” Drew says. “Rest will help us finish the last four months of the year strong, but we need to make sure we’re not stepping off too much or dropping our standards, because otherwise it will come back to bite us.”