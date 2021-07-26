Budding interior designers and those with a flair for arts and crafts are being invited to design the 5 bedrooms of Super Brad’s Pad, in Scarborough.

The Bradley Lowery Foundation, set up in memory of Bradley Lowery, is currently funding a five-bedroom luxury holiday home for poorly children and their families to make lasting happy memories.

The location of the holiday home has been especially chosen as it was one of Bradley’s favourite places to visit.

And now, Gemma Lowery, Bradley’s mum and founder of the foundation, is inviting children aged between 2 and 16 to design the bedrooms at the pad!

Gemma said: “Bradley loved visiting Scarborough and we would like this holiday home to be a special place kids will love to visit and somewhere families can make memories of special times together.

“We came up with the idea of having kids themselves designing their dream bedrooms and we want them to have the wow factor, so they can let their imaginations run wild!

“We want people to share their designs with us by email or on social media and then we will get members of the public to vote for their favourites.

“We can’t wait to see what the kids who enter come up with!”

All designs must include space for a double bed and be easily accessible for wheelchairs.

The rest is up to the designers!

The designs can be drawn on paper or on the computer or could even be made from crafting materials.

You can send your designs by email to contact@bradleyloweryfoundation.com or send them in a message on the charity’s Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram profiles.

A video with more information is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1zpYRetyRLg

The Bradley Lowery Foundation was established in memory of Bradley Lowery, who passed away at the age of six in 2017, following a fight with Neuroblastoma, which began when he was 18 months old.

Since then, the Bradley Lowery Foundation has raised more than £3million for dozens of poorly children across the UK; established a dedicated support line for the families of children with cancer; donated over £200K to researching childhood cancers and campaigned for new drugs to be introduced in the UK.

To find out more information about getting involved in the building of Super Brad’s Pad, please email superbradspad@bradleyloweryfoundation.com

Alternatively, if you would like to support the campaign by donating £5, please text BRADSPAD to 70450.