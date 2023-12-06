BAGELS GET A FESTIVE TWIST

A POPULAR Tyneside café has come up with its own unique way of celebrating the festive season – by adding a Christmas twist to its best sellers.

Dot Bagels at Chillingham Road, Newcastle is known for its home baked favourites, which regularly sell out.

And the hope is that the newest version launched this week (Nov 27) will be equally as popular, bringing together all of the most loved flavours of the season.

On offer as part of the new menu is a festive bagel filled with turkey, sage and onion stuffing, bacon, brie, cranberry sauce and mayo, with the optional extra of pigs in blankets for anyone who wants the full Christmas experience.

Dot Bagels has also come up with a vegan option which has vegan versions of the chicken, bacon and mayonnaise, so that no one needs to feel left out.

Diners will be able to have the Christmas filling in their favourite bagel, with everything from sesame, onion, cheese and onion and an everything bagel available.

The bakery is adding a festive twist to a number of it sweet treats, including its ever popular cruffins – a cross between a croissant and a muffin.

Dot Bagels’ usual menu will also be available, with fillings including a selection of all day breakfast bagels and American inspired offerings such as Nashville fried chicken.

Other classics include smoked salmon and cream cheese, a North East parmo and the Reuben – pastrami, cheese, mustard mayo, gherkins and sauerkraut.

Along with the Chillingham Road site, Dot Bagels are also sold at the company’s sister outlet – Claremont Tearooms at Eldon Place, Newcastle.

For the full menu visit www.dotbagels.com