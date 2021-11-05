Bellway has given homebuyers the chance to look around listed buildings that have been turned into new homes at the former Northumbria Police Headquarters site.

Bellway’s The Listed at Ottermead development in Ponteland has refurbished a collection of buildings once known as the Ponteland Cottage Homes.

And an open event held on Saturday 18 September enabled buyers to see how the properties that were once owned and occupied by the force have been tastefully renovated into 22 new homes.

The landmark development by Bellway North East brought the Grade II listed buildings right up to date while carefully preserving their important original features.

The Listed, which has homes available for purchase from £695,000, is part of the wider Jameson Manor development being delivered by Bellway and its sister brand Ashberry Homes. When completed, it will comprise 253 new homes.

Emma Chesterton, Sales Director for Bellway North East, said: “There has been a huge amount of local interest in the redevelopment of this site, and in the refurbishment of the listed buildings in particular.

“We released the first homes at The Listed onto the market last year at a time when events like this were not possible because of lockdown restrictions. Saturday’s open day was therefore the first opportunity for us to welcome visitors to look inside the restored homes and it was a real pleasure to show them around.

“We told them all about the history of the site as well as explaining some of the interesting technical details and expertise that went in to creating these very special homes within the listed buildings.

“The Listed is a unique development and we are proud of the work we have done to deliver new housing for the area while preserving the architectural heritage of this historic site.”

Visitors to the development heard all about the land’s former use and how its policing heritage inspired the street names, which are all based on fictional detectives and include the likes of Morse Crescent, Taggart Grove, and Holmes Row.

For more information about homes at The Listed at Ottermead, call 0191 283 6974 or visit https://www.bellway.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/the-listed-at-ottermead.

Captions

Bellway’s Elsdon showhome at The Listed collection at Jameson Manor opened for visitors to explore at a recent event