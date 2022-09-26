Having a good workstation or office at home is crucial as many individuals work from home or have hybrid jobs. In addition to being aesthetically beautiful, a garden office allows you to work in the comfort of your home while maintaining privacy. A garden room is a significant investment, so doing it right the first time is crucial.

There are several options available when it comes to garden offices. You can either build an extension or buy a distinct garden office. However, if you’re installing a garden office, you should be aware of the potential risks. Read this article to know more about garden offices and the potential mistakes to avoid.

Location:

The location of your garden office should be the most crucial consideration. If you wish to work in solitary and demand peace and seclusion, select a spot away from your home. On the other hand, if you wish to keep an eye on your kids while working, for instance, then a spot that can give you a peek inside your house should be preferred.

It can be erroneous to assume that the end of the garden is the ideal position for your garden office. However, regardless of your preferences, you must select a space separated from your household’s daily flow and distractions.

Natural Light:

Any home office room must have adequate illumination. If feasible, pick a spot with some natural light and a view. Put your workstation in a position where it faces the windows or where it won’t have an impact on your computer screen.

Blinds or transparent shades might help block off any glare without making your room darker. Hanging mirrors and painting most of your walls a light colour will help maximise natural light.

Consider Insulation:

People frequently make the mistake of rushing into a purchase only to discover later that their garden office isn’t insulated. As an independent working space, it is crucial for your garden office to be comfortable all year long.

Make sure it is made of high-quality materials if you want it to be warm and cosy during the winter. Ask your provider what the building is made of, whether insulation is needed, and whether regular maintenance is required.

Plan Your Storage Needs:

Remember to plan for adequate storage space when installing your garden office. If your job requires you to handle many items, you’ll need extra space. If your garden room is not adequately planned and constructed, you run the risk of cramming it with office supplies in the long run.

It is crucial for your office space to look organised and clean to provide a stress-free and distraction-free environment. Otherwise, space that is supposed to improve productivity would prove counterproductive.

Space For Technology:

If you have wires everywhere and dangling off your desk, your home office will look and feel congested. Take control of your technology and conceal your desk cords. There are other considerations you will have to make.

Would you require a separate internet connection or a WiFi booster? If so, then ensure your garden office can support the same. Make sure to add enough plug points if you have a lot of technological gear. In other words, plan your technological requirements to ensure your garden office can support your needs.

Final Thoughts:

One of the greatest benefits of working from home is that you get to design how your workspace will feel and look. Incorporate your home office into the overall look and feel of your house. Consider the decor and style that appeals to you and personalise your working space.