Buying a Nintendo Switch for Christmas: What Games Should I buy with it?

List of Best Nintendo Switch Games

Nintendo Switch has become a beloved console for gamers of all ages due to its versatility and extensive library of games. With its handheld and TV docked modes, the Switch provides an immersive gaming experience on the go or at home. While there is a wide array of games available for the console, some stand out as the best in terms of gameplay, graphics, and overall enjoyment. Here is a list of the top Nintendo Switch games that every gamer should have:

1. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is not only one of the best Nintendo Switch games, but it is also considered one of the greatest games of all time. This open-world action-adventure game takes players on an epic journey through the vast land of Hyrule. With stunning graphics, a dynamic and immersive world, and challenging puzzles, Breath of the Wild provides an unforgettable gaming experience. Whether you’re a fan of the series or a newcomer, this game is a must-play for any Switch owner.

2. Super Mario Odyssey

No Nintendo console is complete without a Mario game, and Super Mario Odyssey is no exception. In this 3D platformer, players embark on a globe-trotting adventure with Mario and his new companion, Cappy. The game is filled with creative level designs, catchy music, and innovative gameplay mechanics. Super Mario Odyssey effortlessly combines nostalgia with new and exciting features, making it a must-have for any Mario fan.

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Released in 2020, Animal Crossing: New Horizons became an instant hit and provided a much-needed escape for many during a challenging year. This life simulation game allows players to create their own virtual island paradise. With its relaxing gameplay, adorable characters, and constant updates, Animal Crossings: New Horizons quickly became a fan favorite. The game also encourages creativity and social interactions, making it a perfect choice for players of all ages.

4. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe takes the beloved racing franchise to new heights. With new characters, tracks, and improved graphics, this edition of Mario Kart is a must-have for any Switch owner. Whether you’re playing alone or with friends, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe guarantees a fun and competitive gaming experience. With its easy-to-learn gameplay mechanics and variety of game modes, this game offers hours of entertainment.

5. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

If you’re looking for a game that brings together your favorite Nintendo characters, look no further than Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. This fighting game features an extensive roster of characters from various Nintendo franchises, allowing players to engage in epic battles. With its fast-paced gameplay, stunning visuals, and exhilarating multiplayer mode, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is the ultimate party game for any Switch owner.

6. Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield mark the first mainline Pokemon games to be released on the Nintendo Switch. As a Pokemon trainer, players embark on a journey to become the next champion of the Galar region. With charming new Pokemon, dynamic battles, and a captivating story, Sword and Shield breathe new life into the beloved Pokemon franchise. Whether you’re a long-time fan or a newcomer, these games offer countless hours of adventure and fun.

7. Splatoon 2

Splatoon 2 brings the innovative and addictive ink-based turf war to the Nintendo Switch. In this multiplayer third-person shooter, players control squid-like characters and compete in team-based battles. With its unique gameplay mechanics and colorful visuals, Splatoon 2 offers a refreshing take on the shooter genre. Regular content updates and a passionate online community ensure that there is always something new to experience.

8. Fire Emblem: Three Houses

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is a tactical role-playing game that offers a deep and compelling storyline. As a professor at the Officer’s Academy, players must guide and train students to become skilled warriors. With its engaging characters, strategic battles, and multiple branching storylines, Fire Emblem: Three Houses provides a captivating gaming experience that will keep players hooked for hours on end.

9. Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition is an enhanced version of the critically acclaimed RPG originally released on the Wii. This epic adventure takes players to a world filled with sprawling landscapes, memorable characters, and an engaging combat system. With updated graphics, improved music, and additional content, Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition offers the definitive way to experience this beloved game.

10. Celeste

Celeste is a critically acclaimed indie platformer that has captivated players with its challenging gameplay and heartfelt story. In the game, players control Madeline as she attempts to climb the treacherous Celeste Mountain. With its tight controls, beautiful pixel art, and memorable soundtrack, Celeste stands out as one of the best indie games available on the Nintendo Switch.

These are just a few of the top Nintendo Switch games that showcase the console’s incredible library and versatility. Whether you’re a fan of adventure, platforming, racing, or RPGs, there is a game on this list that will provide hours of entertainment. So grab your Nintendo Switch and immerse yourself in these amazing titles!