This article serves to be your ultimate guide on what you need to know if you’re looking to buy a used car in Cheshire.

Cheshire is a wealthy, prosperous county in North West England, with mostly small towns and villages. It has a large agricultural industry, but many automobile plants, namely Bentley, Jaguar, and Vauxhall Motors are situated there.

The most popular car search for Cheshire is the BMW 3 series. So, before you rush off and buy yours, here are a few things to consider:

Make sure the trader is trustworthy

One of the best ways to go about this is to check out a trader online. The decent, trustworthy ones normally have comprehensive websites with sections that give you information on: Their business practices Their services Customer reviews Their accreditation



Look to see if they are part of a trade association like

The Retail Motor Industry Federation The Scottish Motor Trade Association The Motor Ombudsman’s code of practice



This is important in the unfortunate event of things going wrong with the sale, then you rely on these organisations for assistance. Buying from a trustworthy car dealer like The car centre Northwich is a safe bet, well established, with a good reputation, it’s the sort of dealer to visit.

Look to see if the cars they are selling have been independently inspected by an engineer or motoring organisation.

DID YOU KNOW? You still have legal rights even if you didn’t do the proper checks before buying your vehicle.

If there’s anything wrong like false mileage reading, or your car is faulty in any way not mentioned; you may be able to have the car repaired or get the cost of your repair back.

Check the car’s history

You can check whether the car has been in an accident, whether it’s had major repairs done, or even whether the current owner still owes money on it.

Check the car’s details with the DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency)

Ask the trader for the car’s registration number MOT (Ministry of Transport) number for the annual test for vehicle safety and roadworthiness Mileage Make of car and the model



Inspect the car and take it for a test drive

You do not have to buy a car at face value. You are entitled to check it out yourself and ask to take it for a test drive.

The Trader will require a valid driver’s license and will most likely come with you on your test drive.

Now is a good time to see how well the car drives and whether it suits your needs. Also, remember to ask the trader about the car’s service history. It should have a book with all the service types and dates that have been done.

DID YOU KNOW? You can check against the AA’s checklist for what to be looking for regarding buying a used car.

Don’t test drive the car if you’re not insured. If anything happens while you’re driving; you will be liable and you might get points on your license.

You’ve done all the necessary checks & tests. Now to buy!

Once you’ve bought the car get the original : Logbook (the V5C registration certificate) Valid MOT test document



Pay the vehicle tax as soon as you get the car. Previous car tax can no longer legally be paid over to you. The seller will be refunded for any tax left on the car when it’s sold.

The different ways to pay

You have many options available for you to choose from when you pay. And before you even get that far you can read the Money Advice Service on getting finance.

(If you are able) Cash is King!

Sometimes traders give a cash discount. You won’t have interest or extra fees to pay. But, if something goes wrong with the car, you’ll probably have to pay cash for that too.



Debit or credit card

The downside is that some interest rates on credit card purchases are much higher than those of credit arrangements.



Electronic transfer

Make sure to arrange the payment limit with your bank prior to purchase to avoid unnecessary delays and headaches.



Finance arranged by the trader

This can help you get a car when you don’t have all or most of the money upfront.



Finance arranged yourself

The finance company won’t be responsible to help you pay for anything that goes wrong with the car.



Buying a car through hire purchase

Great, but you don’t own the car until the last payment is made.

You’ll have to pay at least a 10% deposit on the price.

The payments are set monthly, so you can budget easier.

But, the car can be repossessed if you default on payments.

Conclusion

You can get really great deals and a wonderful customer experience when you land in the right place and find a trustworthy trader.

These days every step of your buying experience can be done online with the online finance application and online chat facilities.

Take your time. Choose wisely. Have fun!