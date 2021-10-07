IWM North has announced an exciting schedule of activities for October and December 2021’s school holidays. Families can discover the personal stories behind the collections, explore the history of rationing, and speak to eyewitnesses to conflict.

We Were There and Wartime Mealtimes will run on the specified dates. Story Seekers will run throughout the period specified, but availability will vary daily. Activities will not run 24 – 26 December when IWM North is closed. We recommend checking details at the admissions desk on arrival to find out what is on that day.

We Were There

Friday 29 October and Saturday 30 October

Free, drop in, 10am – 3pm

Visitors will have the unique opportunity to meet eyewitness to conflict, gaining first-hand insight into the impact of war on people’s lives. These special guests will be placed across the museum to converse with visitors, drawing upon their personal stories of conflict, from driving a tank to being evacuated. Interactive workshops with illustrators, authors and journalists will also allow visitors to explore how memories, including their own, can be recorded.

Wartime Mealtimes

Saturday 4 December and Sunday 5 December

Free, drop in, 10am – 4pm

Learn about rations across the ages, discover recipes from the Second World War and find out what passed for a sweet treat in wartime. Listen to first-hand accounts of food in conflict from veterans, eyewitnesses and storytellers and join demonstrations of what could be made with rations. Developed in partnership with RA Venues and Colour the Clouds theatre, this interactive experience will uncover the impact of war on everyday life through the lens of food.

Story Seekers

Saturday 23 October – Sunday 31 October

Saturday 18 December – Thursday 30 December

Free, drop in, 10am – 3pm

Families can get hands on with real artefacts and learn about the global impact of conflict, from the First World War to today. Dig deeper into the museum’s collections and uncover the moving stories they tell, from people who braved shark-infested waters to ingenious nurses.