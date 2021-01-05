A Richmond teenager has overcome an injury to win the Motul National Cross Country and Sprint champion for 2020. Cameron Baker Haste, a Year 11 student at Richmond School and Sixth Form College, suffered dislocated and broken bones at the start of the season and it is testament to his sheer grit, determination and skill that he didn’t let this setback deter him, coming back stronger to scoop the championship.

At the start of the year, just before the lockdown, Cameron had a simple fall off his bike dislocating and breaking his finger, forcing him to take nine weeks out to recover. The lockdown fell in his favour, even though with regard to his riding it was a painful and frustrating time. However, with riding, practice and events cancelled, Cameron was not missing out on competitions while he recuperated and it made it a little easier to accept the fact of not being able to ride.

The challenge for Cameron was going from being super-fit, both mentally and physically, to not being able to do any training. However, this has taught Cameron a great life lesson to learn how to stay mentally strong and to be patient and deal with the fact his injury prevented him from doing what he loves and is most passionate about.

Cameron said: “It has certainly been a different year, with so many ups and downs with recovering from my injury, Covid lockdowns, trying to keep mentally and physically fit as well as family illness. There have been a few hurdles to overcome along the way for me to bring home the trophy and I am so delighted to be crowned the 2020 Edge Offroad’s Motul National Cross Country and National Sprint Champion. It has definitely been a case of ‘no pain, no gain’!

“It has been a difficult and sad time for so many and Covid has affected so many sports. In enduro, it has been hard to practise, race, meet up with racing peers as well as get some parts for the bike. I have learned that “without risk, there is no reward” and I certainly took plenty of risks and the reward is winning the championship, a great feeling. I just need to keep it up now in 2021. I couldn’t have achieved this success without the support of all my sponsors and family with everything they do. A special thank you goes to my main sponsors; Sonya Jarvis at Edge Offroad, Eurotek and Motul UK.”

Jenna Potter, Headteacher, concluded: “This is an amazing achievement for Cameron and highlights his drive, resilience and tenacity to persevere and not give up when faced with such a setback. We look forward to watching Cameron’s talent develop in 2021.”

Keep up to date with Cameron’s racing progress at:

https://instagram.com/285_bakerhaste?igshid=18v12fl09ut2m

https://instagram.com/teambakerhaste?igshid=psq5vspf97hg

https://www.facebook.com/Teambakerhaste/