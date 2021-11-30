With so much money on casino games at stake, the thought of cheating has crossed many players’ minds. While most don’t give it a second thought, there are some players who feel that they need to cheat to win.

Why Cheat?

Everybody has heard the phrase, cheaters never prosper. Cheating at a casino has been one of the most infamous ways that criminals have made serious money in the past, however thanks to technological advancements, the number of players cheating has been slowly dwindling down. Thanks to better camera surveillance and protected slot machines, it is almost impossible for a player to cheat a slot machine today. However, in the past there have been a variety of ways that unruly players have tried to cheat the slot machine and casino. Cheating is not something that players should ever consider, it is a serious criminal offence and can lead to being banned from various gambling institutions.

Ways to Cheat

Over the years, sneaky players have used many underhanded tactics to try and cheat a casino out of money. Thanks to modern technology, many of these methods have been rendered useless.

Coin on string. One of the more well known cheating methods is placing a piece of string around a coin, the idea being that you pull the coin out of the slot machine once you have placed it inside. Reel magnets. When reels used to be physical, players could manipulate them. Often magnets were used to do this however soon casinos became wise to this trick as they ended up adding layers to the slot machines which stopped them being so easily manipulated. Climb inside the machine. You read that correctly, some people have taken drastic action to try and cheat! There have even been reports of people being stuck in the reels, ironically needing the casinos help to be able to get out.

Tips to Win

Cheating isn’t the only way which players can win, there are plenty of ways that players can improve their odds of claiming some cash.

Research beforehand – Look into the gameplay features of a slot and what sort of RTP and volatility it has, this will help you to select a slot that suits you and your play style.

Focus on smaller jackpots – Every player dreams of being able to claim the massive amount of money a progressvie jackpot has to offer but realistically winning this jackpot is about the same odds of winning the lottery. Players should instead focus on easier to win smaller jackpots, they payout much more frequently.

Free slots . Before spending money on a real slot, try it out using a free slot. These are ideal as they offer the exact same experience as a real slot but without the risk of losing (or gaining) any money. They are the perfect place to practise new strategies.

In Conclusion

Thanks to modern technology, cheating is becoming less common with slot machines. Many of the popular methods of cheating are simply impossible today!