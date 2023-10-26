Cancer Strategies For Region Planned

CANCERN NETWORK BRINGS TOGETHER KEY STAKEHOLDERS TO IMPROVE CANCER CARE IN THE NORTH EAST AND NORTH CUMBRIA

Cancern North, a collaborative network comprising nearly 140 voluntary and community organisations involved in the treatment, care, and research into cancer, recently hosted its inaugural event, aimed at enhancing cancer care and support in the North East and North Cumbria. This landmark gathering saw the active participation of professionals from the NHS, MacMillan, and local government bodies, united by a shared commitment to improving holistic care for cancer patients and their families.

Chair of Cancern North, Maggie Bailey who is based at Annitsford, North Tyneside, said: “This was a very important conference for everyone who has been or will be touched by cancer. The UK faces an alarming increase in cancer rates, with the highest incidence in the entire UK. Delegates recognised that the NHS cannot tackle cancer care single-handedly, and how valuable the community and voluntary sectors are working together to ensure that no one is deprived of the care they require.”

One of the main points that came out of the conference was a willingness to achieve a holistic approach to cancer care. The attendees collectively recognised the pressing need for more comprehensive, holistic cancer care, addressing not only the physical aspects but also the emotional, mental, and social needs of patients. Moreover, there was a strong consensus that families, caregivers, and loved ones should be integral parts of this support network.

The inaugural event witnessed significant discussions and insights aimed at strengthening cancer care and support in the region. Participants were enthusiastic about pooling their resources and knowledge to share information on all available services throughout the region. The ultimate goal is to ensure that all cancer patients are directed to via the Cancern North Network, thereby providing them with the care they require at the right time.

“This is all about how we can get better at what we are doing. We’re looking at the priorities for the future, what direction we need to go in and how can we work with the NHS to provide the community care that’s needed for cancer patients. We’re already planning next year’s event and we need to make this event accessible to the public to show them what we do and share our findings with social prescribing link workers and GP’s.

“We are committed to fostering collaboration and sharing resources to enhance the cancer care landscape in the North East and North Cumbria. As we reflect on the success of our inaugural event, we are grateful for the support of all participants and look forward to a brighter future for cancer care in our region,” added Maggie.

Guest of honour at the conference was footballer Peter Beardsley who pledged his help to many of the charities attending.

“I’m in a privileged position now where people still have a respect for me and understand what I did as a footballer and hopefully my help with these charities will make a difference to someone affected by cancer,” he said. “It’s been wonderful seeing behind the scenes and meeting so many caring and dedicated people”.