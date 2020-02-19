RANDOM Act of Kindness Day has seen a flurry of unexpected exchanges between a Hebburn care home and a community group.

Residents and staff at Willowdene Care Home and members of The Friends of Hebburn Cemetery have been surprising each other with gifts for the nationally celebrated day.

The exchange culminated in a £500 donation from the friends’ group to the care home to help towards furniture for their indoor garden room, in the dementia suite.

Previously, the home had given two members of the friends’ group, John Stewart and Mark Young, who run the cemetery tearoom, a voucher for a meal-for-two at the Lord Nelson Pub, Monkton Village.

The invitation was also a thank you for hosting residents and staff at the tearoom during the Spring and Summer months, as well as bringing cakes and biscuits to the home for residents who are unable to leave due to mobility issues.

The care home residents have also attended a Remembrance Day parade at the cemetery in November and received a commemorative cake from John and Mark.

John, a committee member of The Friends of Hebburn Cemetery, said: “My heart was melted by Willowdene Care Home.

“We were invited to the home and, when we got there, we were told it’s Random Act of Kindness Day and residents presented us with a voucher with a meal for two.

“The visit was supposed to take five minutes but we had so much fun we stayed for 45. All I can say thank you and god bless all the residents and staff for making our day.”

Margaret Branch, one of the residents who joined John and Mark for tea and cream cakes, said: “They are so kind. It was lovely talking to them. We didn’t want them to go.”

A family member of a resident talked to the friends’ group before they visited the home and mentioned the indoor garden and their fundraising for furniture.

Christine Chandler, activities coordinator at Willowdene Care Home, was then invited to meet with the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery, when she was surprised with a cheque for £500.

She said: “The Friends of Hebburn Cemetery have turned the tables on us with their own Random Act of Kindness and have donated £500 to fund the purchase of special garden furniture.

“We can’t thank them enough for their donation and their ongoing support, which means the world to the residents and staff at Willowdene Care Home.”