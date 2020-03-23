DANCING residents and staff at a Teesside care home were watched by millions after appearing on this weekend’s Saturday Night Takeaway on ITV1.

Those living and working at Ingleby Care Home, on Lamb Lane, Ingleby Barwick, recorded themselves dancing to Olly Murs’ “Dance with Me Tonight” after an appeal by the show’s presenters Ant and Dec.

On Saturday, March 21, the entertainment show went ahead without a live studio audience for the first time in its history.

To include some audience participation, the pair urged viewers to submit clips of them dancing to the song, which was then performed live on the show by Olly.

Ingleby Care Home’s clip was one of several shown during the show, which had its biggest ever audience since the series began in 2002, with 9.5million viewers.

Carol Singleton, home manager at Ingleby Care Home, said: “When we heard Ant and Dec’s appeal for home video clips, we thought it was a great opportunity to throw a little party and have a dance.

“Residents and staff were all thrilled when it was actually included in the show. It was so exciting to see us pop up on the TV.”