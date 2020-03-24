Castle Combe Circuit is working closely with Motorsport UK to offer an ARDS-certified race driver training course for 2020 – the ARDS Novice Drivers Training Course – that will allow budding drivers the chance to compete in eligible club-level or championship events if completed successfully.

The circuit has released an all-new video showcasing exactly how affordable and obtainable it is to earn your first race licence at the West Country venue, which can be viewed at https://youtu.be/ZJXFTLATRwk.

Not only will Castle Combe be running the course on several dates throughout the year, but it will now also be stocking the associated Motorsport UK ‘Go Racing’ Starter Packs, too, ensuring the whole process of getting behind the hot seat is more streamlined than ever.

Once you have your Starter Pack, you will need to book your ARDS Novice Drivers Training Course at Castle Combe Circuit and pass the test that forms part of the course – a process which takes half a day out on the venue’s 1.85-mile circuit.

If you are under 60, you will no longer need a full medical examination, but must obtain a vision test (readily available from your local optician).

It’s then a case of completing and returning your application form to Motorsport UK in order to obtain your Interclub licence.

Prices for the course start from just £320.

Tom Davis, Castle Combe Circuit’s Sales and Marketing Director, was positive about the news. “Being a hub of motorsport for the West Country, with a set of great instructors, means it makes sense for people to do their courses at Castle Combe Circuit. It will be great to strengthen our relationship with Motorsport UK throughout 2020.”

Ian Berry, Motorsport UK’s Head of Sport Promotion, also commented. “Castle Combe is a hugely popular track and the Novice Driver Training Course that they deliver is very comprehensive. It’s great that they are now stocking the Go Racing Starter Packs so that Castle Combe can look after prospective competitors from the start of their journey into circuit racing.”

– Wiltshire’s Castle Combe Circuit is the West Country’s home of motorsport and by far one of the most exciting race tracks in the UK.

– The venue has over 70 years’ experience in organising and hosting spectacular competitive events, with seasoned fully-qualified instructors meaning you’re in safe hands.

– Watch the full video of the course here: https://youtu.be/ZJXFTLATRwk

– To find out more, head over to castlecombecircuit.co.uk/ards-personal-tuition.