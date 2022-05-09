A WORLD record knitting attempt took place in Saltburn-by-the-Sea when a giant handmade sculpture was wrapped around the town’s church.

The aim was to create over 450 meters of knitted sculptures to cover the perimeter of Emmanuel Church, on Windsor Road.

Among those contributing to the display were residents from Hazelgrove Court Care Home, on Randolph Street, who produced 20 dolls to represent charities close to their hearts, as well as themes including the seaside and the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

One doll had “forget me knots” for the Alzheimer’s Society, and others had hats for Brain Tumour Research, odd socks for the Down’s Syndrome Association, butterflies for the Multiple Sclerosis Society, hearts for the Heart Foundation, cornflowers for the Motor Neuron Disease Association, and a pink Pierrette for Breast Cancer Research.

Residents also created a mermaid and a boy with a seagull on his head for the seaside theme, alongside a red, white, and blue doll and a town crier for the Platinum Jubilee.

The display was officially opened at the start of May but, unfortunately, did not reach the required length to be considered for the Guinness World Record.

Carol Coppinger, 89, and Joyce Baxtrem, 90, alongside Hazelgrove Court Care Home activities coordinator Sharon Lewis and volunteer Lynn Walshaw paid a visit to the display, stopping for coffee and ice cream on the way.

Carol said: “The display is absolutely great. I love all the dolls but the surfboarder is my favourite.”

Joyce, who had knitted the hats for the Brain Cancer Research doll, said: “I liked knitting the hats, but making Pierrette was my favourite as I remember seeing Pierrette and Pierrot at Redcar Sunshine Corner when I was a child.”

Resident Walter Ross, 88, also got involved, knitting the town crier’s bell, having previously produced dozens of woollen poppies for the care home Armistice Day display last year. He said: “This is harder than knitting poppies.”

Activities coordinator Sharon said: “Residents loved this project as there were so many things for them to knit. They could choose to do a full knitted sculpture such as Joyce’s Pierrette or parts of each one, such as the Town Cryer’s lantern that Walter made.

“It was great taking part in a project with our local community, as part of the Saltburn Platinum Jubilee celebrations. It’s been so meaningful for everyone at the care home.

“Despite not meeting World Record length, residents weren’t deterred in any way, as they’re hugely proud to make the contribution to their local community.”