Caterham announces move to new headquarters

In its 50 th year, Caterham is moving to a brand new facility in Dartford, Kent

Facility for the British lightweight sports car manufacturer is due to open later this year

Major investment by Caterham owner VT Holdings will increase production capacity by 50% to approximately 750 units per annum

New headquarters will house the production, engineering, motorsport and commercial teams

Dartford, Thursday 13th April – Caterham has announced it will open a brand new manufacturing facility and headquarters later this year as it celebrates its 50th anniversary.

Still located in Dartford, Kent, the new state-of-the-art building will be home to Caterham’s production, engineering, motorsport and commercial teams.

The multi million pound investment from owners VT Holdings – one of Japan’s largest retailer groups – will see Caterham increase its production capacity by 50%, meaning around 750 units could be built annually.

The 54,000 sq ft facility is situated in a brand new nine-acre industrial park development called Dartford X. It is within close proximity to the existing factory, enabling the retention of the skilled workforce who are responsible for hand assembling all cars. The new building will undergo a full fit out in the coming months with completion anticipated towards the end of 2023.

In the future, Caterham plans to offer a range of customer experiences at the site including factory tours, events and vehicle handovers.

Bob Laishley, CEO of Caterham, said: “It’s fitting that, in our 50th anniversary year, we can invest in new premises to facilitate our ambitions, for the future of the Seven and the brand as a whole.

“The site not only increases our production capacity but enables us to advance our manufacturing capabilities into a modern setting. It will be a fantastic new home for the brand, our employees and our customers past, present and future to visit.”

Alastair Dawson, Senior Asset Manager at Railpen, said: “Caterham is a British manufacturing, engineering and marketing success story with a longstanding connection to Dartford. We have worked closely with the brand in its search for a new home, with Dartford X meeting all of Caterham’s criteria to support the business’ continued growth over the coming years, while retaining local jobs and the vitality of its supply chain partners.”

The South East of England has been home to Caterham since it started building cars in 1973 in the town of Caterham, Surrey. In 1987, production moved to Kennet Road in Dartford where its cars have been assembled ever since. This year marks the brand’s 50th anniversary. To find out more visit https://www.caterhamcars.com/

