Caterham welcomes Hersham and Walton Motors (HWM) to its UK retailer network

From 1 st September, Hersham and Walton Motors (HWM) will provide Caterham customers with servicing, repairs, storage and motorsport needs, in addition to selling the full UK line-up

HWM is joining the Caterham retailer network in place of Caterham Gatwick

Caterham’s new multi-million-pound headquarters in Dartford is set to open towards the end of the year

Dartford, Friday 30th June 2023 – Caterham will start selling its full UK line-up at Hersham and Walton Motors (HWM) from 1st September.

The Walton-on-Thames (Surrey) based retailer will replace Caterham Gatwick, the brand’s headquarters since 2013, as the British sports car manufacturer is moving into its new multi-million-pound facility, Dartford X, later this year.

In addition to selling the entire Seven range, HWM will enable customers to service, repair and store their vehicles. The dealership will also provide Caterham owners with motorsport and track day support in due course and will cover the London, Sussex, Surrey, Hampshire and Kent areas.

David Ridley, CCO of Caterham, said: “We’re delighted that we’ll be selling the Caterham Seven from such an iconic sports car dealer like HWM. It was vital for us, following the announcement of our new headquarters opening in Dartford, that we were able to appoint an established dealership, who we believe, will provide excellent levels of sales and service to both new and existing Seven owners.”

HWM will join Caterham Krazy Horse, Caterham Oakmere, Caterham Silverstone and Caterham Williams as part of the brand’s UK retailer network.

The dealership was founded in 1938 and is the world’s oldest Aston Martin dealership. It will sell the Seven for the first time, joining the fold of other high-performance marques.

CEO of Hersham and Walton Motors, Guy Jenner, who has previously raced with Caterham Motorsport, said: “This is an exciting time for HWM as we welcome Caterham to our portfolio of brands. We look forward to continuing to facilitate current Caterham owners in the area with servicing and repairs, while also welcoming new customers to the brand.”

In the 1940s, HWM had a successful stint manufacturing race cars, and in 1950 was one of the first automotive brands to race in Formula 1. Famously giving Sir Stirling Moss his first drive in professional motor racing, it went on to achieve remarkable success in the sport despite a small budget.

