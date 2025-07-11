Lotus returns to Goodwood Festival of Speed with a bold celebration of its past, present and future

The groundbreaking Lotus Theory 1 concept car will take pride of place on the Lotus stand for its Goodwood debut.

Lotus celebrates its role in F1 history, as part of the 75 years of Formula 1 anniversary, with tributes to racing legends Ayrton Senna and Jim Clark.

The return of Team Lotus, a global community bringing together passionate racers and fans who share a love for motorsport, personified in the Emira GT4 car on the stand, and Emira Cup Concept running dynamically throughout the event.

HETHEL, UK – JULY 08. 2025

With debuts, dynamic displays and a celebration of 75 years of F1 legacy, Lotus is set to return to the 2025 Goodwood Festival of Speed with an immersive line up, bringing together the most comprehensive Lotus showcase from its past, present, and future.

Theory 1 will make its Goodwood debut this year. The concept car is Lotus’ showcase of the brand’s vision for the future, focusing on innovative design and groundbreaking technology, and will take pride of place on the show stand.

Ben Payne, Vice President of Design, Lotus Group said: “Theory 1 represents the next chapter for Lotus, and we’re thrilled to show the car during the event. This concept builds on everything Lotus has achieved in its 77-year history, to push the boundaries for what it means to drive a performance vehicle. We want to demonstrate that you don’t need to compromise – with both digital and analogue capabilities working harmoniously in the future car. In doing this, we can bring drivers the best possible immersive driving experience with raw emotion, functionality and connectivity, at the core.”

As Goodwood celebrates 75 years of Formula 1, Lotus will pay tribute to its own F1 icons. On display, the Lotus Type 33, driven by Jim Clark to his F1 title in 1965, and the Lotus 97T. in which Ayrton Senna took his first F1 victory. Fans can join Clive Chapman, Managing Director of Classic Team Lotus, and Chris Dinnage, Classic Team Lotus Team Manager (who also served as number one mechanic for Ayrton Senna) for exclusive interviews and personal reflections on both drivers. These sessions will take place on the Lotus stand, Saturday and Sunday at 12.30.

Clive Chapman said: “2025 marks the 40th anniversary of Ayrton Senna’s first F1 victory at Estoril with Team Lotus, a defining moment for both team and driver. We also celebrated the 60th anniversary of Jim Clark’s unrivalled year of winning the Formula 1 World championship, Indianapolis 500, Tasman Series and the Formula 2 Championship. The talent, technical understanding and passion of both drivers helped push Team Lotus to such great achievements. I am sure the fans at Goodwood will enjoy seeing these iconic cars and listening to our personal insights into the careers of two of the greatest drivers in the 75 years of F1.”

Team Lotus is back and will debut its Emira Cup racer. The car is heavily based on the road-going Emira sports car and is designed to take enthusiasts and beginner racers through the ladder from first track days to full competition in Lotus Cup series around the world.

The current Lotus lineup, Evija, Emeya, Eletre and Emira will all be participating in daily dynamic hill runs, and visitors will be able to explore these models in more detail on the Lotus stand, with product specialists on hand to support.

Throughout the weekend, the Lotus stand will be a hub of activity, featuring daily Q&As hosted by renowned journalist and presenter, Natasha Bird. Natasha will be quizzing guests on their experience and lead important discussions about how we bring the joy of racing into a more inclusive era.

Natasha said: “I’m looking forward to hosting a series of discussions on the Lotus stand again this year. We’ll dive into Lotus’ incredible heritage of racing passion and innovation in motorsport and also explore how the industry is moving towards a more inclusive future.”

Live on the Stand

Visitors can enjoy daily Lotus Moments at 11:00 and 15:00 on the Lotus stand, a family-friendly experience full of energy, sound, and surprise.

On Thursday, join us at 11:30 and 14:00 for conversations with Lotus spokespeople, exploring the brand’s DNA and its journey through time. Then on Friday at 14:00, don’t miss a special panel on how we can support inclusion in motorsport from an early age, presented in partnership with Race for Diversity and Inclusion.

Lotus will honour two of the greatest drivers in motorsport history, Jim Clark and Ayrton Senna, with a tribute to their racing legacy and the iconic Team Lotus era. On Saturday and Sunday at 12:30, join Clive Chapman for exclusive interviews and personal memories of these F1 heroes.