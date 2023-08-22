Hyundai Motor’s IONIQ 5 N Enters Final Phase Of Racetrack Capability Testing at Nürburgring Racing Circuit

Hyundai N returns to its home circuit at the Nürburgring, as IONIQ 5 N, N’s first all-electric model, enters final testing before its world premiere

IONIQ 5 N expands N’s three pillars of N performance — Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar — into electrified models without compromise

IONIQ 5 N seeks to elevate N brand by offering a higher performance value through new technology complimented by an EV-specific experience for driving enthusiasts

The high-performance EV backs motorsport-bred hardware with advanced software to ensure increased endurance, powerful braking and emotional driving excitement

N brand releases its third and final teaser signaling the end of development and preparing for its global debut

IONIQ 5 N to be unveiled at Goodwood Festival of Speed with exclusive N stand and hill climb demonstrations

SEOUL, June 28, 2023 – Hyundai Motor Company is testing the performance capabilities of its IONIQ 5 N — N brand’s first high-performance, all-electric model — at the challenging Nürburgring racing circuit in Germany in preparation for its world premiere in July.

For IONIQ 5 N, Hyundai Motor has fused its Electrified-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) with N’s motorsport-bred technologies and expertise to maximize the EV’s high performance capabilities and ensure it meets N’s three pillars of N performance: Corner Rascal, Racetrack Capability and Everyday Sportscar.

To achieve this, Hyundai Motor combined the strengths of Namyang R&D Center located in South Korea and its European Test Center at the Nürburgring, which is an extension of Hyundai’s European R&D center in Rüsselsheim, Germany, where the brand’s European design and engineering teams have been based since 2003. By having a full-time presence at the track, Hyundai’s N team of engineers are able to evaluate and develop the durability and driving dynamics of its vehicles more effectively and more often.

“The Nürburgring is where every N model is honed to the Nth degree, so our first high-performance, all-electric N model must also prove itself here,” said Till Wartenberg, Vice President and Head of N Brand & Motorsport at Hyundai Motor Company. “IONIQ 5 N just completed its 10,000 km durability test on the Nordschleife, which is an important milestone that proves the vehicle’s high endurance and racetrack capability. And yet, we just began our second 10,000 km test to push IONIQ 5 N’s limits.”

Maximizing endurance in racetrack conditions

Hyundai N brand has long used the Nürburgring Nordschleife (North Loop) track to validate motorsport-bred technologies on N brand vehicles and IONIQ 5 N is no exception despite the technical challenges unique for EVs. Extracting maximum performance from an EV requires strict discipline on heat management compared to cars with internal combustion engines (ICE) and that requires advanced software implementation. This means each hardware upgrade is further reinforced by advanced software-based performance enhancements.

IONIQ 5 N’s heat management through cooling is given particular care as EVs are more challenging to cool than its ICE predecessors. An enlarged cooling area with N-specific efficient radiator packaging, enhanced motor oil cooler and battery chiller complete the hardware enhancements similar to ICE vehicles. These hardware cooling techniques are further reinforced by new heat management solutions, such as N Battery Preconditioning and N Race.

N Battery Preconditioning pre-sets the temperature of the battery cells to their most power efficient temperature. The battery preconditioning function is split into two modes: ‘Drag’ mode and ‘Track’ mode to accompany different performance driving scenarios. In ‘Drag’ mode, the optimum temperature is set for immediate use of maximum power, while in ‘Track’ mode, the lowest possible battery temperature is optimized for increased number of laps.

N Race gives drivers more direct control on the car’s energy usage, prioritizing ‘Sprint’ or ‘Endurance’ driving. ‘Sprint’ is the default state of IONIQ 5 N prioritizing full power on demand for the driver. ‘Endurance’ is a setting that maximizes IONIQ 5 N’s range on the racetrack. This is achieved by limiting sudden power spikes that slows temperature build-up and increases endurance.

N Battery Preconditioning and N Race are a direct result of N brand’s motorsport-derived approach. This helps drivers to strategize energy consumption in order to maximize performance or longevity. While this type of setting change would normally require a team of mechanics and equipment, IONIQ 5 N offers it at the convenience of a few button presses.

Powerful braking backed by industry-leading regenerative braking

Regenerative braking from the motors provide primary braking force with hydraulic brakes providing additional braking force if necessary. Hyundai N engineers designed this unique regenerative braking system especially for IONIQ 5 N, offering up to a maximum of 0.6 G decelerative force — an industry leading figure — through regenerative braking alone. Regenerative braking remains engaged even under ABS activation with a maximum of 0.2 G decelerative force.

IONIQ 5 N’s hydraulic brakes are enhanced with larger 400-mm diameter discs, featuring new lightweight material and optimized airflow for cooling. They reduced dependency on disc brakes increases the longevity compared to ICE vehicles. The seamless blending between the regenerative and hydraulic brakes creates an imperceptible transition to the driver.

Redefining sound and gearshift as precision driving tools

Many performance enthusiasts have been outspoken about their dissatisfaction with the lack of driver feedback behind the wheel of many EVs. That’s why N engineers developed N Active Sound + and N e-Shift in order to deliver greater driver feedback and therefore more precise driver control of the vehicle’s dynamic handling. N brand’s unique emphasis on precise driver feedback differentiates from past iterations of EV sound.

N Active Sound + consists of a 10-speaker system (eight internal, two external) that provides three different sound themes available for drivers: Ignition, Evolution and Supersonic. Ignition simulates the 2.0 turbo engine of ICE N cars complete with pop and bang sound effects while Evolution is a N signature electronic sound inspired by the N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo Concept and RN22e. Supersonic simulates a fighter jet to give the drivers the sensation of a fighter pilot. All sound options are customizable for drivers to uniquely tailor to their preference.

N e-Shift works closely with N Active Sound + to simulate the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT) of ICE N cars. N e-Shift simulates a gearshift by controlling motor torque output and simulates the jolt feeling between shifts. The goal is to allow drivers to seamlessly utilize driving techniques honed with ICE cars for a more immersive driving experience that feels closer to ICEs than EVs.

In conjunction with the Nürburgring test, N brand released ‘Hyundai N | IONIQ 5 N Teaser – Episode 3,’ highlighting IONIQ 5 N’s Racetrack Capability. The film depicts IONIQ 5 N undergoing intense endurance testing at the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife, reaching its 10,000 km testing milestone. IONIQ 5 N is scheduled to complete an additional 10,000 km durability test before production in order to confirm the vehicle’s enhanced mechanical endurance as well as the seamless functionality of its intelligent software.

Reaching into the heart of car culture at Goodwood Festival of Speed

IONIQ 5 N will debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, marking Hyundai N’s first participation at this iconic event. A dedicated Hyundai N stand will host IONIQ 5 N’s world premiere announcement on July 13 as well as other activities designed to engage the public. In addition, multiple N vehicles, including the hydrogen-powered N Vision 74 will participate on the iconic hill climb.

Additional information and details will be released building up to IONIQ 5 N’s world premiere.

