Celebrating 25 Year of Being Wright.

Local letting and estate agents, Wright Residential are celebrating 25 years in business this month, with a gift a day to their loyal social media followers.

This milestone is a testament to the dedication and commitment to the property market by their loyal team of staff, many who have worked at the company for years.

As a trusted letting agency, their focus on convenience and simplicity for their clients is recognised widely in the industry, along with their expertise in the property market.

Wright Residential, one of the most progressive and effective letting agencies in the region, has lasted the test of time by its commitment to its clients, their tenants, their proactivity, and integrity, all of which is what sets them apart form many businesses in this industry.

As a reward for their clients’ loyalty, Wright Residential have joined forces with 25 local businesses to give away 25 prizes, one for each year of their existence, on their Facebook social media channel, and people can enter by simply ‘Liking’ and ‘Sharing’ their posts to potentially win a prize. The prizes are anything from spa days, theatre tickets, meals in restaurants, wellness treatments to overnight stays and much, much more.

Wright Residential’s specialisation in residential lettings and in-depth knowledge of legal requirements and landlord concerns is a valuable asset, with their longevity within the industry as one of their reasons they are still standing, 25 years on!

Whether clients are first-time or seasoned landlords or opting for property lettings as an alternative to selling, the team is ready now, as they were 25 years ago, to understand their clients’ needs.

Their motto has, and will always be, if it isn’t what we’d be prepared to rent ourselves, then we won’t take it on our books.

Based in Chillingham Road, Heaton, Newcastle, their location allows them to serve the entire region efficiently, with many of the landlords being with them since day one.

Owner, Paul Buamah said: “Although we’ve had some ups and downs during the last 25 years, we are all so very proud to have reached this prestigious milestone and I am personally so very grateful to my excellent team for supporting me and making Wright Residential the business it is today.”

During the month of November, the team at Wright Residential are planning to showcase their branch by inviting their business neighbours, landlords, tenants, and visitors to Chillingham Road to their premises for a cuppa to celebrate with them.

Paul concluded:

“We honestly couldn’t have done this without the support we’ve had over the years. We would like to thank each and every tenant, landlord, supplier and business that has made this possible, we are proud to be associated with your all. Here’s to the next 25 years!”