Osbit launches software to revolutionise offshore asset return on investment

Osbit, the offshore equipment expert, today launches a game-changing new asset knowledge management and performance insight tool, named Tailwind, to significantly reduce project risk by enhancing offshore mission equipment safety and performance.

Tailwind is an innovative software package which has been designed to increase project uptime and reduce costs, all while supporting safe operations.

Tailwind achieves this by collating asset data previously distributed across multiple physical and digital locations into one easily navigable system and harnessing its value to drive rapid learning and improvement.

The package, which can be integrated into any new, existing, or third-party asset, is constructed from a range of complementary modules. Combining these modules allows for tailored support to drive increased insight on how an asset is performing.

Tailwind’s baseline package, named Core, will now be offered as standard with all applicable Osbit systems. The package streamlines data management via an easily navigable repository, storing all documentation in a single searchable location. Manufacturing records, calibration certificates, operating manuals and user uploaded files can all be linked to specific parts and assemblies in the bill of materials.

Tailwind also offers highly detailed data access, trend analysis, automated report generation, and fault-finding as part of its Datalogging package. The platform’s Maintenance package reduces the technicians’ record-keeping workload, by automatically scheduling maintenance tasks, and integrating spares requirements from built in stores function.

Finally, Tailwind’s Asset Replay package provides real-time hindsight of any event, to support efficient analysis and fault finding. Harnessing the timestamped data from the datalogging module together with video and HMI feeds, users can rewind and fast forward to simultaneously interrogate multiple information streams to improve commissioning effectiveness and reduce diagnostic time.

The Tailwind interface has been designed with ease of use and operator ergonomics to make navigating the software straightforward and efficient. The platform can be cloud-hosted, and locally hosted on PCs and tablets to suit varying operational needs.

Osbit will be demonstrating the equipment at industry exhibition Offshore Energy 2023, which is taking place between 28th–29th November in the Amsterdam RAI conference centre.

Osbit Joint Managing Director Brendon Hayward, comments: “Everyone is under pressure in the offshore wind industry, and the drive towards risk reduction is crucial to supporting our industry’s future success.

We believe that the key to unlocking this success, and in succeeding together, is through enabling enhanced project execution to reduce costs across the full project installation life cycle, and that’s why we’ve created Tailwind.

As we’ve delivered hundreds of engineering projects through the years, we’ve learned so much about our customers pain points when it comes to data and asset management. The obvious solution was to bring all their distributed data together in a way that they can rapidly learn from it and drive genuine improvement.

Tailwind is a driving force to redefine and accelerate operational success, with safety always in mind and we’re excited to be able to offer this enhanced capability to our customers.”

Osbit Director, Steve Binney, who is overseeing the system’s development adds: “Tailwind offers a unique level of support and delivers it in a highly customisable way, to suit the different needs of each equipment operator and each project. This tool is the culmination of lots of listening, learning, and refining.

We’ve already received excellent feedback from our customers about the system’s capabilities, and we’re excited to continue learning and harnessing the power of data to help Tailwind enhance their operations even further.”