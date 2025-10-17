CF FERTILISERS TEAM STEPS UP FOR LOCAL CHARITIES

Members of the CF Fertilisers team who took on the Whitby to Saltburn coastal trek and a tough Three Peaks challenge

Colleagues at CF Fertilisers’ Billingham Complex have completed a summer of community challenges and events that has raised thousands for local mental health support on Teesside.

Between a rain-lashed Whitby to Saltburn coastal trek, a tough Three Peaks challenge, and a community-centred Summer Social, the CF Fertilisers team has raised an impressive £2,445 for Teesside Mind and also chosen to donate an additional £500 to the Headlight Project, a suicide-prevention charity based on Teesside.

The 20-mile Whitby to Saltburn walk was part of this year’s Inclusion Resource Group (IRG) Special Challenge alongside a Three Peaks effort, with teams motivated by the chance to boost awareness and raise funds to help local people access support sooner. The IRG’s programme is designed to bring CF and the community closer together, supporting local charities, and in this instance, championing physical activity for wellbeing and encouraging open conversations about mental health. With the North East continuing to face some of the UK’s highest suicide rates, CF is committed to working with local partners to help reduce risk and improve access to support.

Michael Wooster, part of the senior leadership team at CF Fertilisers, took part in the challenge and said: “In choosing to walk for better mental health, our Special Challenge teams have not only raised important funds to support the work of Teesside Mind, but they’ve also helped raise vital awareness of where to turn to when life gets too much and you need some support, of the importance of talking about how you’re really feeling and of how walking can benefit your mental wellbeing, even during a downpour!”

Andy Clay, a maintenance supervisor at CF Fertilisers,continued, “Having previously volunteered for Teesside Mind, I was delighted to have the chance to raise awareness and funds for them. Despite the terrible weather, it was this that kept us going. The camaraderie along the way was terrific and it was a great opportunity to talk to people you don’t work with on a daily basis.”

Phil Tiplady, site projects and reliability manager, took on the Yorkshire Three Peaks challenge this summer. He said, “It was both a mental and physical challenge for our team as the elements threw everything at us. From scorching hot training walks to driving rain during the challenge itself, we were always there for one another, offering support and encouragement however tough it got. And that’s exactly what Teesside Mind does, provides support so no-one struggles with their mental health alone. Which is why we kept walking to raise as much money and awareness as we could.”

Teesside Mind has confirmed the difference the donation will make immediately on the ground.

Claire Pitt, fundraising manager at Teesside Mind said, “We really can’t say thank you enough to everyone at CF Fertilisers who took on two challenges for us in horrible conditions. Every pound they’ve raised will stay right here in Teesside to help us support more local children, young people and adults, so that no one locally has to face a mental health problem alone. Their donation means we can provide another eleven local people each with a series of eleven 1-2-1 therapy sessions to help them on their journeys to recovery, and for that we’re incredibly grateful.”

Alongside the challenges, CF hosted a Summer Social within Billingham Synthonia Cricket Club’s Summer Bash. They invited the local community into the CF tent and asked peopleto nominate a local cause to receive a £500 donation. The Headlight Project was selected.

Julia Anderson, part of the Inclusion Resource Group at CF Fertilisers said, “We’re delighted to make this donation to the Headlight Project. As a business and Inclusion Resource Group, we’re committed to supporting local charities and our local community. As we all have mental health, we recognise the importance and value of the work the Headlight Project team are doing to reduce the number of people losing their lives to suicide and support bereaved families on Teesside.”

CF Fertilisers puts employee wellbeing at the forefront, with mental health support a clear priority across the business. As part of this, the company actively signposts colleagues to local charities, including the Headlight Project and Teesside Mind, and plans to deepen ties to deliver relevant, high-impact support and training on–site in Billingham.