Champions League: The most affordable away days for football fans revealed

Amid reports that Atlético Madrid have “slammed” Celtic for their Champions League ticket prices for this season, SeatPick sought to uncover which British team has got the cheapest away day tickets for their respectable group stage games.[1]

The experts at SeatPick analysed flight data alongside resale ticket prices to determine which British team offers the most affordable away day experience during the Champions League.

Key findings:

Lazio v Celtic on 28 th November is the cheapest away day of all British teams, with flights (£161) and a resale ticket (£48) costing £209 in total.

Sevilla v Arsenal on 24 th October ranks second, totalling £239 for the cheapest flights (£64) and resale ticket (£175).

Manchester United have the most expensive games – with Galatasaray v Manchester United currently standing at £1,039 for a resale ticket (£716) and the cheapest flights (£323).

The results:

Match Date Starting resale ticket price Cheapest flight price* Total Lazio vs Celtic November 28, 2023 £48 £161 £209 Sevilla vs Arsenal October 24, 2023 £175 £64 £239 PSG vs Newcastle November 28, 2023 £102 £173 £275 Atletico Madrid vs Celtic November 7, 2023 £83 £278 £361 Borussia Dortmund vs Newcastle November 7, 2023 £149 £241 £390 RB Leipzig vs Manchester City October 4, 2023 £127 £296 £423 Lens vs Arsenal October 3, 2023 £382 £81 £463 PSV vs Arsenal December 12, 2023 £414 £80 £494 Crvena Zvezda vs Manchester City December 13, 2023 £409 £120 £529 Copenhagen vs Manchester United November 8, 2023 £460 £280 £740 Galatasaray vs Manchester United November 29, 2023 £716 £323 £1039

*As of 12th September 2023

Lazio v Celtic is the cheapest Champions League away day

Costing just £209 for the cheapest flight (£161) and resale ticket (£48), Lazio v Celtic on November 28th is currently the cheapest Champions League away day for this season’s group games. The cheapest flights from Glasgow to Rome currently stand at £161, with resale tickets for the game costing as little as £48 according to the ticket experts at SeatPick. This game currently has the cheapest match ticket value of all Champions League group games – at almost half the price of Atletico Madrid v Celtic (£83).

Sevilla v Arsenal on 24th October ranks second, currently costing £239 for a flight and a ticket. Although the match ticket is more than 3 times the price of Lazio v Celtic (£175), flights to Seville from London currently stand at just £64 – the cheapest of all away days analysed. However, buying resale tickets for Sevilla v Arsenal soon will cost you almost half as much as tickets for Lens v Arsenal – which currently stands at £463 for a flight (£81) and match ticket (£382).

In third is PSG v Newcastle, setting you back £275 for a flight (£173) and a resale match ticket (£102). Possibly Newcastle’s biggest game in their “group of death” it currently stands at almost a third cheaper than their second-cheapest away day vs Borussia Dortmund (£390).

Atletico Madrid v Celtic ranks fourth, currently setting you back £361 for a flight (£278) and a resale ticket (£83). Tickets to this game are currently the second cheapest of all Champions League away days, only behind Celtic’s cheapest away day (v Lazio) standing at £48.

Manchester United have the most expensive away days

Costing a staggering £1,039 currently, the most expensive Champions League away day for this year’s group stages is Galatasaray v Manchester United. At the moment, a resale ticket for the Red Devils away game on 29th November would set you back a whopping £716 – the most expensive resale ticket of Champions League games so far. Resale tickets are also currently almost 4 times the price of tickets to see Bayern Munich v Manchester United next week (£200), however flights to this game (£388) are a fifth (20%) more expensive.

Methodology:

SeatPick sought to find out which British team has the cheapest Champions League away day for the group stages for the 2023/24 season. Prices for flights from the away team city (London, Manchester, Newcastle or Glasgow) to the host city for Champions League away matches were sourced from a reputable online flight source. The prices were gathered across the dates of the fixture for arrival on the day, if possible, at least 3-4 hours before kick-off depending on the distance of the airport to the stadium and for leaving the day after the match (with no single flight route lasting longer than 24hr) Best Prices (ideal route, timing, duration), Cheapest price and Fastest Route prices were collected to give an indication of the cost of travelling to the away match. For the purpose of this press release, the cheapest price was chosen. The starting price of a matchday ticket was sourced internally using SeatPick’s data. Prices are continuously changing and are correct as of 12/09/2023. Please find the full dataset here. Prices for Young boys vs Manchester City are not available as there are no direct routes from Manchester/ London to Bern.

