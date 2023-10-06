A Brief Walk Around Hartlepool

A List of the Best Places to Visit in Northallerton, North East England

Located in the heart of North Yorkshire, Northallerton is a charming market town with a rich history and beautiful surroundings. With plenty to offer visitors, from historical sites to stunning natural landscapes, Northallerton is a must-visit destination in the North East of England. Here’s a list of the best places to explore in and around Northallerton:

1. The Northallerton Museum

If you’re eager to delve into the town’s past, the Northallerton Museum is the perfect place to start. Housed in a beautiful Victorian building, this museum showcases the fascinating history of the area. From Roman artifacts to medieval treasures, you can discover the stories of Northallerton through various exhibits and displays. The museum also hosts temporary exhibitions and events throughout the year, so there’s always something new to discover.

2. Mount Grace Priory

A short drive from Northallerton, you’ll find the serene and stunning Mount Grace Priory. This former Carthusian monastery is set in the peaceful countryside and offers a tranquil retreat for visitors. Take a stroll through the well-preserved ruins and imagine life during the medieval times. Don’t miss the priory’s beautiful gardens, which are bursting with colorful flowers during the summer months. Mount Grace Priory is a fantastic place to relax, unwind, and soak in the history.

3. The Cleveland Hills

If you’re a fan of the great outdoors, the Cleveland Hills are a must-visit destination near Northallerton. Located within the North York Moors National Park, this area offers breathtaking natural beauty, including rolling hills, ancient woodlands, and stunning views. Explore the many walking and cycling trails that wind their way through the hills, or simply relax and have a picnic amidst nature. The Cleveland Hills are home to a diverse range of wildlife, so keep an eye out for birds of prey, deer, and wildflowers.

4. The World of James Herriot

Step into the world of the famous vet and author, James Herriot, at this unique museum located in Thirsk, just a short drive from Northallerton. The World of James Herriot provides a fascinating insight into the life and work of the beloved Yorkshire veterinarian. Explore the recreated 1940s home and surgery, where you can learn about the challenges and joys of being a country vet. The museum also features a collection of Herriot’s personal belongings, including his writing desk and awards.

5. Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden

If you have a love for history, architecture, and stunning gardens, a visit to Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden is a must. This UNESCO World Heritage Site is located near Ripon, within easy reach of Northallerton. Explore the extensive ruins of the twelfth-century Cistercian abbey, which are beautifully preserved and give a glimpse into medieval monastic life. Afterward, wander through the carefully designed water garden, dotted with serene ponds, follies, and a stunning Georgian water garden temple.

In conclusion, Northallerton and its surrounding areas offer a wealth of attractions and natural beauty for visitors to explore. Whether you’re interested in history, nature, literature, or simply enjoying the serene countryside, this part of North East England has something to offer everyone. From the Northallerton Museum to Mount Grace Priory, the Cleveland Hills to the World of James Herriot, and Fountains Abbey to the Studley Royal Water Garden, there’s no shortage of fantastic places to visit in and around Northallerton.

