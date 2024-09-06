Changing lives: Sunderland shortlisted as University of the Year

The University of Sunderland has once again been shortlisted as University of the Year in this year’s THE (Times Higher Education) annual awards.

The nomination marks a successful 12 months for the University, with Sunderland achieving its best-ever results in the National Student Survey and being ranked 10th in the country for student experience, according to THE analysis.

Sir David Bell, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said: “Being shortlisted in the prestigious University of the Year award – the second time since 2021 – is a great honour for the University of Sunderland.

“Such recognition speaks volumes about the outstanding work being done by students and staff and is testament to the growing positive reputation of the University and, indeed, the city more generally.”

Farooq Hakim, Chair of the University Board of Governors, said: “I am delighted that our work at the University is increasingly being noticed, and commented on positively, at the national level. This award reflects the commitment of students and staff, something that the governors see on a day-by-day basis.

“I pay tribute to the whole University community, including my fellow governors, for their belief and their constant desire to improve all that we do.”

The University’s entry was centred around the concept of Sunderland being an institution centred on ‘people with purpose driving performance’; clear about its life-changing purpose; sharp in its ambitions for students from all backgrounds; distinctive in its contribution to higher education; and embedded in the city and north-east region.

You can view a video centred around the nomination HERE.

The University has 25,600 students based in campuses in the north-east of England, London and Hong Kong, and at its global partnerships with academic institutions in 15 countries.

The University’s School of Business and Management was also celebrating after being nominated as Business School of the Year as part of the Awards.

The winner of the category will be announced at the awards ceremony on 28 November.