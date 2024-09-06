Graduates get stuck in to build for the future

A group of 12 graduates have started a two-year placement with Northumbrian Water that will see them playing a part in one of the water industry’s biggest ever investment programmes.

The water company’s Building Futures programme aims to establish a pipeline of talent to deliver £3.6bn of investment across its water and wastewater assets between 2025 and 2030, and beyond.

While the water company is working to build a team to carry out the work, which includes £1.7bn of investment targeted at boosting the environment, this also includes developing talent for the future.

The graduates will work in the Assets and Finance teams at Northumbrian Water, covering the North East and across Essex and Suffolk, where it operates as Essex & Suffolk Water.

Monisha Gower, Northumbrian Water’s Assets Director, said: “There is a really exciting time facing the water industry. Here at Northumbrian Water we are aiming to almost triple our investment across our 2025-30 operating period, as we look to protect the environment and ensure our services are resilient in the face of such challenges as climate change.

“That work is building for the future and we are looking to do the same by creating a workforce that can be involved in delivering this workload and build their own careers on those solid foundations.

“It’s fantastic that we’ve secured these graduates for the coming two years, because as much as they will learn from us, they will also bring fresh ideas and insight that can influence not only how we do things, but the way the wider industry and construction sector works in the future.”