Bestselling Author Samantha Phillips Heads to Cannes with Blonde Ambition Film Plans

Bestselling author Samantha Phillips, renowned for her blockbuster novel Blonde Ambition, is set to attend the Cannes Film Festival as she moves forward with a long-held ambition of bringing her internationally acclaimed book to the big screen. With over three million copies sold worldwide and translations in ten languages, Blonde Ambition remains one of the defining literary success stories to emerge from the world of London finance and media. Renewed interest in the novel also comes ahead of an official audiobook edition, set for release this summer 2026.

Samantha Phillips is a British author, entrepreneur bringing together multibillion dollar company deals and is a Specialist between the Middle East and Europe. Former advisor to the UK Government’s Treasury Select Committee regarding Lloyd’s of London Phillips is best known for her internationally bestselling novel Blonde Ambition, which has sold over three million copies worldwide and been translated into ten languages.

Born in Derbyshire in 1965, Samantha Phillips was raised in a family where ambition, business and resilience were deeply embedded values. Influenced by both her father and grandfather, she grew up believing that traditionally male-dominated industries were never beyond the reach of women.

She follows an illustrious family legacy, her father was Marketing director for Rolls Royce and her grandfather was an engineer who was part of the innovation of the supersonic engine.

Phillips began her professional career in the Lloyd’s of London insurance market as an aviation broker at Willis Corroon. Her time in the financial sector led to a landmark legal case in 1994, in which she successfully challenged workplace sexual harassment. The ruling had a significant and lasting impact, contributing to the removal of compensation limits in such cases in the UK and helping reshape workplace standards within the traditionally male-dominated financial industry. Her role in this case earned her recognition in Who’s Who of Women.

Following this, Phillips founded Inside Eye, a respected financial newsletter and consultancy serving investors in the Lloyd’s market, and later acted as a consultant to Standard & Poor’s as well as an advisor to the UK Government’s Treasury Select Committee.

Her transition into writing marked a defining moment in her career. Her debut novel, Blonde Ambition, drew directly from her experiences within the high-pressure world of London finance and media, offering a sharp and provocative exploration of power, identity, and gender dynamics. The novel became an international bestseller, published in multiple editions and languages, and was later optioned by the BBC.

Building on this success, Phillips continued developing new literary work, drawing inspiration from her global experiences. Her writing is characterized by its blend of personal insight and social commentary, often addressing themes of resilience, ambition, and the realities of navigating male-dominated industries. She is currently working on new book projects, including material inspired by her time in Africa.

In 1997, Phillips relocated to Kenya, where she founded Bedouin Camp, a luxury safari hospitality brand. As Managing Director, she spent over a decade developing the business into an award-winning destination, earning recognition as one of the Top 101 Hotels in the World by Tatler Traveller. During this time, she lived and worked closely with local communities while also supporting charitable initiatives, particularly focused on women’s groups in the Samburu region.

Following political unrest in Kenya, Phillips now lives between the South of France and London, where she continues her work as a writer, entrepreneur, and creative voice across literature, film, and hospitality.

A dynamic and resilient figure, Phillips is recognized for her contributions across multiple industries—from finance and law to literature and luxury hospitality—bringing a unique voice shaped by both professional achievement and personal reinvention.



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