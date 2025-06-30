Charge your EV at home for less from 1 July

With the standard price of electricity dropping on 1 July, EV drivers will be able to charge their cars at home for less. But they could chop their charging costs by more than two-thirds if charging at home with Ohme.

From 1 July, the new Standard Variable Tariff for electricity will be reduced to 25.73p/kWh, making charging an EV at home cheaper than before. However, with Ohme, the UK’s largest and fastest growing home EV charging company, those charging costs could be even lower with one of the many off-peak and smart energy tariffs on the market.

EV-friendly tariffs such as Intelligent Octopus Go boast rates as low as 7p/kWh meaning a typical EV driver could run their car for less than £10 a month.

“Charging at home will always be the most affordable place for EV drivers to charge their cars and this lower electricity price is great news to help them reduce their running costs,” said Ohme CEO David Watson. “However, any EV driver charging at home should look at switching to one of the wide range of energy tariffs that drop those costs still further to help save them even more money.”

Fully-charging a Volkswagen ID.5 with a 77kWh battery from 0% with an Ohme smart charger on a dynamic tariff such as Intelligent Octopus Go could cost just £5.39 for its 344 mile WLTP claimed range. By comparison, the same charge on the new SVT rate from 1 July will cost £19.82 – more than three times more.

Over the course of a year for a typical EV driver covering 6800 miles a year, that means paying £437.41 for 12 months of motoring compared to just £119 on Intelligent Octopus Go. The same mileage in an average petrol car would cost more than £1000.

Ohme is the official charger provider for Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Cars and the Volkswagen Group in the UK and Ireland as well as Smart and Hyundai in the UK, it is also the official exclusive charger provider for customers on the Motability scheme, the largest fleet operator in the UK.

