North east charity Nepacs are currently advertising a number of exciting full time and part time roles based in County Durham and Teesside.

Wellbeing Coach, Closing date 18/02/2022, £21,500, 37.5 hours per week – working in Durham/Cleveland

EDC Family Support Worker – Low Newton, Closing date 20/02/2022, £25,818 (pro rata) 18.75 hours per week – based in Durham at HMP&YOI Low Newton

Resettlement Coach for Care Experienced People, (fixed term until November 2023), closing date 03/03/2022, £25,818, 37.5 hours per week – based HMP YOI Deerbolt, Barnard Castle

Resettlement Coach for Care Experienced People (up to 12 months maternity cover), closing date 03/03/2022, £25,818, 37.5 hours per week – based HMP YOI Deerbolt, Barnard Castle

The adverts, job descriptions and application packs are available on the Nepacs website: www.nepacs.co.uk/posts/job-vacancies