With Testicular Cancer Awareness Month drawing to a close on Friday, Buzz Bingo, the UK’s largest bingo operator, has launched a limited-edition collection of boxers – complete with a cheeky bingo ball themed design – to ensure that awareness around the disease continues well beyond this month.

With around 2,300 men in the UK diagnosed with the disease each year, the tongue-in-cheek boxers have been created in collaboration with Orchid, a Male Cancer Charity. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the kecks’ sales will go to the charity, with the aim of raising both awareness and support around the cancer.

The boxers feature a fun design which sees two bingo balls suggestively placed where the testes typically sit. Written on the bingo balls are the numbers ‘25’ and ‘49’ marking the ages when the cancer is statistically most commonly diagnosed.

Harry Lang, Marketing Director at Buzz Bingo said: “While Testicular Cancer Awareness month is coming to an end, with the disease affecting around 2,300 men in the UK each year, it’s important that awareness goes way beyond April. With their cheeky design, we hope these bingo ball boxers bring a smile to people’s faces and raise money for this great cause. At Buzz Bingo supporting our local communities and causes close to our hearts is so important, which is why we’re so pleased to have teamed up with such a brilliant charity”.

Ali Orhan, CEO at Orchid said: “We’re delighted Buzz Bingo are helping to raise both money and awareness during Testicular Cancer Awareness month. We want people to understand that although we are saddened by the number of men who are battling testicular cancer each year, there is a 98% chance of survival for ten years with early detection. These boxers are a fun reminder for men to check their balls regularly; early detection is so important as it is associated with an expanded number of available treatment options and improved quality of life.”

The boxers are available in small, medium, large, and extra-large, cost only £5 and are available to purchase via Etsy.