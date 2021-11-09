Gold standard employer – the UK’s leading provider of children’s services – thanks its 5,000+ employees

Cheers are ringing out at Outcomes First Group, the UK’s leading provider of education, therapeutic care and fostering services, as it celebrates once again – for the third consecutive year – its Great Place to Work certified™ Nov 2021 – Nov 2022 award win. Chief Executive Officer, David Leatherbarrow, thanked his 5,000+ team for their great work and for helping to build incredible futures for vulnerable children, young people and adults in the UK, empowering them to be happy and make their way in the world.

He said, “Our people are our biggest strength and we are committed to creating a supportive, collaborative and inclusive working environment for everybody, where everyone can shine. We pride ourselves on creating a workplace within our schools, homes, fostering agencies and central services offices, where every colleague feels valued and respected, as well as being able to develop and succeed in their role.”

Once again, Outcomes First Group far exceeded the 65% score in an employee and a cultural survey used to evaluate each organisation’s culture, programmes and practice to secure a listing as a gold standard employer.

94% agreed staff are treated fairly regardless of their race

83% of people agreed when they look at what they accomplish, they feel a sense of pride

85% said their work has special meaning and that it is not “just a job”

83% agreed that when they joined the company, they were made to feel welcome.

“We are extremely proud to have received this recognition for the third year running, which is testament to our company culture and everyone’s commitment to equality and diversity.” said David Leatherbarrow.

Outcomes First Group is passionate about employing dedicated caring individuals and is always looking for new people to join its exemplary team – in care, education, clinical professional support, maintenance and administration – all of whom play a vital part in the success of the Group. To learn more about Outcomes First Group or to apply to join the team please visit www.outcomesfirstgroup.co.uk/join-our-family.