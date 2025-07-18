CHERY TIGGO 7 confirmed as CHERY UK focuses on compact crossover SUV market share

CHERY confirms the CHERY TIGGO 7 as the second SUV destined for the UK, just weeks after announcing CHERY UK operations

Base CHERY TIGGO 7 Aspire offers premium features as standard – including comfort seats, dual-zone air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control, six-speaker SONY audio, parking sensors and a full synthetic leather interior

Top-of-the-range Summit specs add eight-speaker SONY audio, heated and ventilated seats, hands-free tailgate, heated steering wheel and puddle lamps

Available with two efficient powertrains built by parent company Chery International, UK buyers can choose their CHERY TIGGO 7 to be a pure petrol or plug-in hybrid

Five-seater CHERY TIGGO 7 is priced from £24,995 OTR* for the 1.6-litre TDGI and £29,995 OTR* for the Super Hybrid

Optimised by CHERY International’s European R&D centre, the CHERY TIGGO 7 offers buyers a smart new choice in one of the UK’s most popular segments

On sale this summer through a UK-wide dealer network, the CHERY TIGGO 7 models will come with a comprehensive 7-year/100,000-mile warranty for long-term peace of mind

London, 17 July 2025

CHERY UK will introduce the CHERY TIGGO 7 as its second SUV for the UK market, priced at £24,995 OTR* for the 1.6-litre TDGI and £29,995 OTR* for the Super Hybrid. Optimised for UK buyers with a choice of an efficient petrol-powered engine, and the class-leading Super Hybrid system, comprehensive tech and family-focused specifications, alongside a comprehensive 7-year warranty (or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first), the CHERY TIGGO 7 will be on sale later this summer through a UK-wide dealer network.

Confirmed for the local market just weeks after CHERY UK announced its operations and intentions for this new territory, the CHERY TIGGO 7, refined for UK buyers, is a compact crossover SUV with maximum focus on market share.

CHERY UK will offer the CHERY TIGGO 7 with two proven powertrains produced by parent company and namesake, CHERY International. The first, a 1.6-litre Turbocharged Direct Gasoline Injection (TDGI) engine, produces 147 PS and 275 Nm of torque, enabling the CHERY TIGGO 7 in its pure petrol variant to accelerate from 0-62 mph in 9.4 seconds with a top speed of 112 mph. Meanwhile, the CHERY TIGGO 7 Super Hybrid – the plug-in hybrid model with both self-charging and fast charging capabilities offers a total WLTP range of 745 miles, including 56 EV-only miles, and capable of a 0-62 mph time of just 8.5 seconds, with a top speed of 112 mph. In this version, drivers can fast charge the 18.3kWh CATL lithium iron phosphate battery in 20 minutes (30-80%) or allow the car to self-charge on the go. Alongside this, the CHERY TIGGO 7 also offers favourable tax and BIK benefits, thanks in part to its CO₂ emissions, which come in at 23 g/km.

After studying the UK market, the CHERY UK team – also responsible for the successful introduction of sister brands OMODA UK and JAECOO UK, which achieved a record 2% market share in June (outperforming all other OEMs by volume for that period, having grown from 0 to 2% in just nine months) – will offer the five-seater CHERY TIGGO 7 in two trim levels.

The base Aspire grade provides premium technologies within a value proposition, including a multi-function synthetic leather steering wheel, dual-zone air-conditioning, adaptive cruise control, six-speaker SONY audio system, cooled wireless smartphone and front and rear parking sensors. All of these are accessed via a high-quality and comfortable cabin, which seats five adults with ease. Taking technologies and driver comfort to the next level, CHERY TIGGO 7 Summit models add an eight-speaker SONY audio system, ventilated first row seats, hands-free tailgate access, heated steering wheel and side mirror ground illumination (puddle lamps).

All CHERY TIGGO 7 models benefit from a curved dual-screen setup and comprise two 12.3-inch displays – one central, the other in the instrument panel, 540-degree cameras with transparent chassis and door opening view and three driving modes (Eco, Normal and Sport). On the exterior, the CHERY TIGGO design language has been extended with tiger’s eye lights on the rear, Crystal coloured IQ LED headlights, floating roof design and the famed diamond front grille.

CHERY UK Deputy Country Director, Farrell Hsu, said: “CHERY International has proudly developed, manufactured, and exported the CHERY TIGGO line-up for over 20 years, with millions of drivers worldwide choosing our SUVs for their blend of style, technology, and practicality. Now, with the CHERY TIGGO 7, we believe the time is right to introduce this versatile compact crossover SUV to UK buyers. Our research shows that customers are increasingly seeking efficient, well-equipped alternatives in the SUV market – and the CHERY TIGGO 7 delivers exactly that, combining impressive efficiency with exceptional value and a bold, modern design.”

Optimised by CHERY International’s European R&D centre, the CHERY TIGGO 7 has been set up for the UK’s demanding roads, and offers buyers a smart, comfortable new choice in one of the UK’s most popular segments.

Joining the CHERY TIGGO 8, a seven-seater stablemate, the UK-refined CHERY TIGGO 7 will be on sale later this summer through a UK-wide dealer network. Priced at £24,995 OTR* for the 1.6-litre TDGI and £29,995 OTR* for the Super Hybrid, both variants have a 7-year/100,000-mile warranty (whichever comes first), with unlimited mileage in the first 3 years, and RAC Home Start cover as standard. The CHERY TIGGO 7 Super Hybrid will have an 8-year battery warranty, too.

* All prices quoted are correct at time of writing, July 2025