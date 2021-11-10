Finding the right Christmas gift can always be challenging, but for those seeking an ideal spicy present for gourmet foodies need look no further. Chilli No. 5 has launched its spicy Christmas Box Gift Set, guaranteed to delight the most discerning gourmands this festive season.

The Christmas Box Gift Set is filled with a selection of Chilli No. 5’s most iconic products offering a fantastic flight of hot sauces to spice up a variety of cuisines. Inside gourmands will find:

– Limited Edition gourmet chilli sauce Devilish Dijon

– Full size 200 ml chilli sauce bottles Ever So English

– Full size 200 ml bottle Mexican Fury

– Full size 200 ml bottle Pizza Pizzazz

– Full size pouch Jamaican Jerk

– Chilli No. 5 Chilli Flakes

– Miniature Pizza Pizzaz and Sriracha Cha Cha Cha

Luxury hot sauces for Christmas

Chilli No. 5’s limited edition hot sauces are guaranteed to be the talking point of this superb gift set.

Devilish Dijon is a hot sauce that seriously cuts the mustard. Perfect for pairing with a juicy steak, ribs, or as a flavoursome marinade. The limited-edition Pizza Pizzazz is Chilli No. 5’s first and only chilli oil and one of the hottest oils yet. Made with the finest Greek virgin olive oil, and infused with fresh rosemary, thyme, and garlic as well as the hottest chillis in the world, the Carolina Reaper, it’s perfect for drizzling on meats, pizza, vegetables, and fish dishes for those that want a serious hit of spice.

Ever So English, Mexican Fury, and Jamaican Jerk are some of the most popular Chilli No. 5 hot sauces, handpicked for their ability to pair with a wide range of cuisines and packed with superfoods and health supplements, such as Korean Ginseng, and Peruvian maca.

Ever So English is a delightful Horseradish hot sauce that is quintessentially English, perfect when paired with cold cuts, hams, cheeses, or honey-baked ham.

Chilli No. 5’s spicy Mexican Fury hot sauce is made with authentic spices from Mexico and works equally as well as a marinade, dipping sauce, or drizzled over your favourite dishes for a powerful flavour explosion.

Our Jamaican Jerk brings the flavours of the Caribbean to your dining table. Packed with fiery Scotch bonnet peppers, it delivers a mouthwatering punch of flavour.

Next in the Christmas Box Gift Set you’ll find our seriously hot Chilli Flakes, made with dried Carolina Reaper chillies and our exclusive chilli mix. Use these sparingly!

Finally, you’ll find miniature sizes of Chilli No. 5’s limited-edition Pizza Pizzazz and Sriracha Cha Cha Cha, which come housed in a sleek black pouch, perfect for taking with you on-the-go, to spice up your lunch at work or while out in a restaurant.

“We’ve taken incredible care to select some of our most popular sauces that will pair perfectly with a diverse range of dishes,” Rumble Romagnoli, founder and CEO of Chilli No. 5, said. “Our Christmas Box Gift Set is perfect for gifting and is guaranteed to delight serious hot sauce enthusiasts looking for incredibly stylish and luxurious hot sauces.”

He added: “Our hot sauces cannot be compared with store-bought sauces. All our sauces are made with the finest fresh ingredients and are made in small batches to ensure incredible flavour.”

Gift boxes and subscriptions

In addition to the Christmas Box Gift Set, Chilli No. 5 also offers a range of elegantly packaged gift sets that are ideal for gifting at price points to suit all. Popular gift boxes include the Dining Collection, which features 10 hot sauces packaged in elegant glass vials, and the Celebration Collection, a curated collection of five hot sauces all condiments that will pair beautifully with a wide variety of cuisines.

For the ultimate foodie gift, then why not give a gift that keeps on giving? Chilli No. 5’s subscription boxes offer a selection of hot sauces delivered directly to your recipient’s door every month, starting from just £14.40 per month.

Healthy hot sauces

True to Chilli No. 5’s ethos of encouraging a healthy lifestyle, all hot sauces are filled with good-for-you ingredients.

Chilli No. 5 hot sauces boast an incredible selection of superfoods in addition to handpicked health-boosting supplements, including inulin, guarana, L-Arginine, Peruvian maca, and Korean ginseng, offering a wide range of reported health benefits, from improved heart health to aiding anxiety and depression.

The Chilli No. 5 Christmas Box Gift Set comes packaged in an elegant black box and is available to purchase on the Chilli No. 5 website – chilli-no5.com. The Christmas Box Gift Set is priced at £50.