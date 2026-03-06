Chilton Junior Football Club gets donation from Miller Homes Teesside Community Fund

A young grassroots football team in County Durham is set to benefit from new training technology after receiving support from a regional housebuilder.

Chilton Juniors FC Under 8’s Colts team has been awarded a £500 donation from the Miller Homes Community Fund in Teesside, helping the club purchase technical equipment so coaches can film training sessions to support player development and understanding of the game.

The Colts team provides children from the Chilton community with the opportunity to learn how to play football, understand the rules of the game and build confidence on the pitch. As well as developing their skills, players learn important life lessons around teamwork, respect and sportsmanship, all while making new friends and enjoying being part of a team.

The funding will allow coaches to review training sessions and matches with the players, helping them start to understand positioning, teamwork and basic strategy from an early age.

Established in 2022, the Miller Homes Community Fund invites applications twice a year from local groups and organisations, with successful recipients chosen based on their community impact and specific funding needs.

“This is a fairly new team in the Chilton community, but it is already proving to be very popular highlighting how important it is to the children and their families,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “Our donation will help fulfil the children’s request for their training and games to be filmed so they can see how to improve their on-pitch skills and game management.”

David Irwin, Coach, Chilton FV Under 8 Colts commented: “Our players are working very hard to improve their skills and learn more techniques.

“By being able to watch what they do and where they are on the pitch will be another way that we can help them develop, and more importantly, enjoy playing and training.”

A further £4,000 was donated on this occasion to other charities and community groups across Teesside.

The Miller Homes Community Fund will open for the next round of applications in early spring. A further £4,000 was donated on this occasion to other charities and community groups across Teesside.