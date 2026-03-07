Teesside Buyers Snap Up Homes as Development Reaches Final Availability

A very popular local new homes development in Teesside is now entering its final phase of build with just five homes left for sale.

Beckside Manor, a development by leading housebuilder Miller Homes in Ingleby Barwick, has sold 207 homes and now, as it enters its final stage, there is a small selection of three- and four-bedroom homes available but, due to their variety, still gives prospective buyers differing choices to suit their requirements.

“Sales have been superb at this site as buyers love its peaceful location and proximity to local facilities, as well as great access to the major road network,” said Donna Clark, Sales Director, Miller Homes Teesside. “When the development has finished, we will have helped over 200 new homeowners find a brand-new home they dreamed of.”

Currently a range of offers are available to support those looking to secure a home at this popular development. These include Part Exchange or Assisted Move for those who currently have a home to sell, or up to 5% deposit paid or a contribution towards Stamp Duty. Additionally, there is the option to pre-reserve your chosen plot and house type online and simply visit the development within 72 hours to pay the required deposit.

Donna concluded; “Buying a brand new Miller home brings lots of other added benefits too such as energy efficiency, low maintenance and the joy of having a blank canvas to turn your new house into your perfect home.”

Current availability starts from £230,000 for a three-bedroom semi-detached home to £335,000 for a four-bedroom detached.

The development is open each Thursday to Monday from 10.30am to 5.30pm. It is located at Welwyn Road, Ingleby Barwick, Stockton-on Tees, TS17 0FA.

Further information about all remaining homes and offers can be found by visiting https://www.millerhomes.co.uk/new-homes/north-east/ingleby-barwick.aspx