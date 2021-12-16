Are you considering weight loss surgery? This is something that is often recommended by doctors to patients that struggle to lose weight through traditional methods. Weight loss surgery is a highly effective way for people to lose unhealthy weight to improve both their physical health and overall wellbeing. Weight loss surgery is not a decision that should be made lightly and you need to be aware of your options.

Gastric Bypass

A gastric bypass involves splitting the stomach into two parts with a small pouch at the top. The intestines will be rearranged to bypass the top portion of your small intestine with the idea being that the smaller stomach pouch will cause you to feel fuller much quicker, which will result in you eating much less and losing weight.

Gastric Sleeve

Similarly, a gastric sleeve involves removing a large portion of your stomach. This will mean that you will not be able to eat as much and feel fuller quickly, which will cause you to lose weight.

Duodenal Switch

A duodenal switch involves putting the duodenal further along the ileum and removing the gall bladder. The result is that fewer calories are absorbed by the body and the stomach produces less hunger-causing hormones. The duodenal switch can help to improve overall health and even treat diabetes, but it is a difficult procedure and one that many doctors will avoid.

Gastric Balloon

A gastric balloon is a procedure that involves placing a balloon in the stomach that is then filled with air, which will stop you from eating as much and help you to feel fuller much faster. The balloon is only left in for 6 months max, so this is a temporary procedure.

Making a Decision

These are the main options that you have when it comes to weight loss surgery. Each has benefits and key considerations, which is why it is important to speak with weight loss surgery specialists. They will be able to advise you on the best procedure based on your own situation, which will help you to arrive at the best decision. Weight loss surgery will always be a major decision and this is why it needs to be taken carefully.

Hopefully, this post will be useful for anyone considering weight loss surgery. Weight loss surgery should only be used after more traditional methods have been tried, but it can be a fantastic solution that helps people to lose unhealthy weight and lead a better lifestyle.