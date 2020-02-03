Simon Bailes Peugeot has handed over the keys to its first customer to buy the all-new 208 at a special launch event.

Chris Yellow – who has only bought Peugeot cars for the past 22 years – spotted the award-winning hatchback at the Stockton dealership and after a test drive signed the deal.

A self-confessed fan of the marque, he has only owned Peugeot’s since buying a 206 in 1998. Since then he’s owned a 207, 108, several 208s and his previous 2008.

The 47-year-old from Hartlepool was intending to replace his 2008 with a newer model but was instead swayed by the 208 Allure’s sharp lines, economical 1.2 PureTech petrol engine and high level of equipment, including the i-cockpit system.

His wife Christine is another Peugeot devotee, who is currently driving a 208, purchased from Simon Bailes over the Christmas holidays.

The plant manager, who has two grown-up daughters and a grandson, said: “I went to the launch event with the idea of buying another 2008 but I was absolutely blown away by the new-look 208.

“It’s sporty looks really caught my eye and I’m really impressed at the level of equipment on the Allure, especially the 3D instrument panel. Once I’d had a test drive, I was convinced!

“I’ve owned Peugeots for more than 20 years as they are reliable, well-built and fuel efficient. The new 208, which has attracted many positive reviews, will be no different.”

Simon Bailes said: “I’d like to congratulate Chris on being our first customer to buy an all-new Peugeot 208 during the special launch event staged across our dealerships in Stockton, Guisborough and Northallerton.

“He’s obviously very committed to Peugeot and has been for more than 20 years, which is a huge endorsement of the strength of the brand.”

As well as the ground-breaking all-electric e-208, the model is available with efficient BlueHDi diesel and PureTech petrol engines in a range of finishes – Active, Allure, GT Line and GT (electric only).

The 208 and e-208 has already handed the ‘Little Legend’ award at the carwow New Car of the Year Awards and was named ‘Best Small Car for more than £18,000’ at What Car? Car of the Year Awards.