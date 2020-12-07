NATIONAL Glass Centre’s online Christmas shop is open for business!

A range of festive gifts and treats is available – from beautiful baubles produced in the venue’s own studios, to exclusive glassware created by external artists, to jewellery handmade locally. All gifts are available for delivery or click and collect.

Keith Merrin, Chief Executive of Sunderland Culture which runs National Glass Centre, said: “We have a great variety of gifts online to suit any budget. Our glass baubles have been blown here in our own studios and we have a brilliant range of colours and designs from which to choose. We also have glass angels, Christmas icicles and glass snowmen. We have six Advent calendars on sale, including two from much-loved illustrator Quentin Blake.

“Our brilliant range of gifts gives people the opportunity to purchase something a bit different for family and friends -– and in shopping locally also gives a shot in the arm to the city’s creative economy when it needs it most.

“Prices start from £3.50 for an intricate tealight holder, while we have some amazing wooden light-up winter scenes costing less than £10, Advent calendars starting at £4.50 and stunning Christmas decorations which start at less than a fiver.

“We also have bespoke, exclusive pieces of glass from local artists such as Jane Charles Round and other work from the likes of the Swedish glassworks Kosta Boda.”

These special gifts cost from £7.99 to £299 for a Jane Charles Round blue vase.

“With Christmas just around the corner, our National Glass Centre shop would usually be busy with festive shoppers. To make sure folk don’t miss out while we’re still closed, we’ve hugely extended our online offering so our gifts are just a couple of clicks away on our easy-to-use website,” added Keith.

To see the variety of gifts on offer, go to www.shop-nationalglasscentre.com

National Glass Centre and other Sunderland Culture venues closed when the second lockdown was announced.