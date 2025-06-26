Hay & Kilner and Red Sky Foundation Bring Life-Saving Defibrillator to Gosforth Central Park

The new defibrillator

The Three Inch Fools will return on 28 June 2025 to Gosforth Central Park to perform their hilarious new play The Most Perilous Comedie of Elizabeth I. Leading law firm Hay & Kilner will continue their sponsorship again of the theatre performance after the success of last year’s outdoor theatre.

In June 2024, Gosforth Central organised an outdoor theatre performance in leafy Gosforth Central Park by the Three Inch Fools theatre company. The event, sponsored by Hay & Kilner, attracted an audience of over 200 and raised £1,000 for Gosforth Central Park.

Funds raised from last year’s theatre enabled Gosforth Central to install a new community defibrillator from leading cardiac health charity, Red Sky Foundation. The defibrillator, which will be accessible 24/7 in Gosforth Central Park, is a vital resource that can make a significant difference in emergency situations.

Jonathan Waters, managing partner at Hay & Kilner, expressed his enthusiasm for the project as well. “It’s crucial that we come together as a community to support one another. By installing this defibrillator, we hope to create a safer environment for everyone enjoying the amenities of Gosforth Central Park”.

Sergio Petrucci, founder of Red Sky Foundation, commented “it’s brilliant to see yet another unit installed in Newcastle adding to the collection available for public use. The location of this one has already been proven to a success as it’s been access 3 times already! It’s a known fact that early CPR and defibrillators really do save lives; we’re encouraging people to learn this life-saving skill with our own education programmes”.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Hay & Kilner and Red Sky Foundation to provide this essential equipment for our residents and visitors,” said Georgie Scott-Batey, Centre Manager at Gosforth Central. “As Gosforth continues to grow into a vibrant community hub, we believe it’s important to prioritize the safety and health of everyone who spends time in our lovely park and centre.”

Tickets are on sale now for The Most Perilous Comedie of Elizabeth I, performed by the Three Inch Fools at 4pm on Saturday 28 June 2025. You can purchase tickets for this year’s performance at www.threeinchfools.com/upcomingperformances/.

The installation of the defibrillator is just one of the many ways Gosforth Central is committed to enhancing the community experience. Funds from this year’s theatre performance will be donated to Gosforth Community Foundation who are raising money for a new and improved play area for the kids in Gosforth. The recent Royalty Cinema raised over £3,800 from ticket sales which has been donated to Gosforth Community Foundation for its play park fundraising.