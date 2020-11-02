Call out for crafty kids for Darlington Christmas window competition

Crafty kids in Darlington have only one week left to enter a unique Christmas themed competition which could see their creation form a main window display in two key town centre venues.

Darlington Borough Council’s town centre events team is organising the competition which will see two winning designs scaled up and put in place in one of the windows of Darlington Hippodrome and the library on Crown Street. The designs need to be in silhouette form and represent either a favourite Christmas story or pantomime. Most of the design will be in black but there is also scope to use small amounts of red and green.

In addition, the design needs to be clear and bold and in portrait style. Entries can be submitted on any size of paper, can be in the form of black card cut-outs or pen/paint on paper or they can be designed using a computer, no writing is required.

The competition is open to young people aged up to 16 who live in the borough, the deadline for entries is 6pm on Sunday 8 November.

Councillor Alan Marshall, Darlington Borough Council’s cabinet member for economy and regeneration, said:

“This is a brilliant way to get young people involved in promoting our town centre as well as giving them the chance to show off their creative skills to the whole of Darlington.

The winning designs will be there for all to see and will become a part of a wider Christmas window trail set to be in place across the town from 20 November.

Indoor art and crafts is a safe way to keep youngsters entertained as the weather gets cold and the nights close in. It’s fun, it’s free and it’s safe and time is running out to enter.”

Completed entries can be posted to:

Darlington Christmas Window Competition 2020, The Events Team, Darlington Library, Crown

Street, Darlington, DL1 1ND or a photograph of the entry can be emailed to:

eventsteam@darlington.gov.uk

Permission to enter must be provided by an adult and included with the entry which also needs to include:

The name of the book or show that your design is inspired by.

First name of the child

Age of child – must be 16 or under to enter

Name, contact email address and contact telephone number of the responsible adult.

DEADLINE FOR ENTRIES IS – 6pm, Sunday 8 November.

The winning designs will be chosen by a judging panel and the design will then be recreated for the window installation. It will be in the window of either Darlington Hippodrome or the library in Crown Street from 20 November throughout Christmas. Winners will

be announced upon the window being installed on or around 20 November 2020.

The leaflet with full details can be downloaded at www.enjoydarlington.com