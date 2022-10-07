New Citroën ‘My Ami Tonic’ boasts a yellow and khaki colour scheme as well as new decorative and personalised options.

My Ami Tonic expands the existing Ami 100% ëlectric range, which has already sold over 23,500 units globally with more than 2,000 pre-orders in the UK ahead of launch.

New top-of-the-range model is available to order online from today (Thursday 01 September).

Ahead of Ami’s UK launch, Citroën has revealed the latest version of its ground-breaking all-electric urban mobility solution, ‘My Ami Tonic’. Featuring a new khaki and yellow colour scheme along with new external features, My Ami Tonic further highlights the design and personalisation options available on Ami 100% ëlectric.

NEW COLOURS AND STYLING

My Ami Tonic features new headlamp bezels, inspired by sunglasses, and comes with a new khaki and yellow colour scheme with bespoke wheel trims as well as decorative roof rails.

In keeping with the fun spirit of Ami 100% ëlectric, My Ami Tonic features “+” and “-“ interior stickers on the A-pillars to highlight its 100% electric nature. The yellow accents are mirrored inside, with the door pulls, bag hook and the two front panel recesses also finished in vibrant yellow, contrasting with khaki accents on the dashboard storage bins and in the door net surround. Yellow directional arrows are used in a fun way to guide passengers on how to use features such as the door handles and windows.

Mathieu Wandon, Citroën Head of Graphic Design, said: “The Citroën Design team wanted to bring a touch of freshness and vitality to this new version. The combination of yellow and khaki, combined with clever technical features gives My Ami Tonic a playful edge, making it a toy for grown-ups aged 16 and up.”

My Ami Tonic interior is equipped as standard with accessories to support day-to-day use such as a smartphone cradle, three storage bins, door nets, a central separation net, a bag hook, floor mats and the DAT@AMI dongle used to connect Ami with a smartphone via the My Citroën App.

My Ami Tonic replaces My Ami Vibe in the Ami 100% ëlectric range, though all existing pre-orders of My Ami Vibe will be fulfilled.

My Ami Tonic emits zero emissions while driving thanks to its 100% electric powertrain, and has a 5.5kWh battery that can be fully charged in just three hours. All versions feature a 6kW electric motor, allowing each Citroën Ami model to reach a top speed of 28mph, with a range of up to 46 miles (WMTC*).

Through Citroën UK’s ‘Fair Pricing’ policy, My Ami Tonic is priced from £8,695 On-The-Road MRRP.

For more information on Ami, visit the following link.

*World Motorcycle Test Cycle