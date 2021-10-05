Citroën is pleased to announce that the UK reservation system for Citroën AMI is now open to everyone, not just those who initially registered their interest.

Wider opening of reservations comes after more than 13,000 individuals have registered their interest.

Customers wishing to, are able to secure their AMI with a £250 refundable reservation fee.

UK versions of AMI will remain left-hand drive – allowing the driver the benefit of exiting the vehicle kerbside when parking at the roadside in city centres.

A full UK driving licence will be required to drive Citroën AMI in the UK, as with traditional passenger cars.

To reserve your New Citroën AMI, please visit the following link

To find out more about Citroën AMI in the UK, please click the following link

From today, (Monday 27th September) the Citroën AMI UK reservation system opens to everyone, having previously opened on Wednesday 22nd September to more than 13,000 individuals who had registered their interest. Those interested in Citroën AMI are invited to join the queue to secure their AMI with a £250 refundable reservation fee ahead of the exciting launch in Spring 2022.

All customers are reminded that AMI will be adapted for the UK market, but will remain left-hand drive. One significant benefit of AMIs left-hand drive configuration when being driven in the UK, is that it will allow for a kerbside exit from the vehicle for the driver when parking at the roadside in a city centre. For anyone driving AMI in the UK, a full UK driving licence is required as with a traditional passenger car.

A true breakthrough from Citroën, AMI is a daring response to the challenges faced in today’s cities and urban environments. As a 100% electric vehicle, AMI emits zero-emissions in use and has a 5.5kWh battery that recharges in just three hours. With a range of 46 miles and a top speed of 28mph, AMI is a modern solution that delivers on Citroën’s promise to provide affordable and clean mobility solutions for all.

AMI’s zero-emission credentials ensure it is exempt from Congestion and Ultra-low Emissions Zone (ULEZ) charges. With London’s ULEZ due to be extended in October 2021, and other cities looking to introduce similar measures, AMI is a ‘future-proof’ solution to mobility concerns in many UK cities.

UK pricing and supply arrangements will be communicated in due course.

To reserve your New Citroën AMI, please visit the following link

To find out more about Citroën AMI in the UK, please click the following link