Updated battery technology improves electric range for Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) versions of New C5 X and New C5 Aircross.

New C5 X Plug-in Hybrid versions now offer up to 39 miles of electric-only range (EAER WLTP Combined), with CO 2 emissions as low as 27g/km.

New C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid now provides up to 41 miles of electric-only range (EAER WLTP Combined), with just 29g/km of CO 2 emissions

New C5 Aircross Plug-in Hybrid versions move into the lower 8% Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) tax band.

Citroën has revealed updates to the Plug-in Hybrid variants of New C5 X and New C5 Aircross. Playing a key role in Citroën’s energy transition strategy, the changes see New C5 X and C5 Aircross provide customers with increased electric-only range. Drivers now benefit from up to 41 miles of electric range (EAER WLTP Combined) with New C5 Aircross – meaning a move from the current 12% BIK taxation band into a lower 8% band. As an example, this reduces the cost to a 40% taxpayer by almost £47 per month in the 2022-25 period (when driving a C-Series Edition Plug-in Hybrid). The electric range of New C5 X increases to 39 miles (EAER WLTP Combined).

The increase in Equivalent All-Electric Range (EAER) for Citroën’s Plug-in Hybrid models provides drivers with more freedom in urban areas and greater environmental benefits. The updated New C5 Aircross PHEV adopts a new-generation battery pack – which increases power from 13.2kWh to 14.2kWh – emitting only 29g/km of CO 2 (WLTP combined cycle).

With New C5 X PHEV versions, the battery pack is unchanged at 12.4kWh, but the switch-over to the Euro 6.4 standard improves the battery’s minimum charge threshold. This increases the vehicle’s electric-only range, whilst reducing emissions – down to 27 g/km of CO 2 (WLTP combined cycle).

These developments further enhance the versatility of New C5 Aircross and New C5 X PHEV models by increasing the ease of travel in all-electric mode, delivering peace of mind and unrivaled comfort. All without compromising on the ability to get away for longer journeys, or simply increasing everyday range by ensuring the best balance of electric and petrol power. Both models can be charged in less than two hours with a 7.4kW charger, and form part of Citroën’s plan to offer an electrified variant of all models by 2025.

A unique vehicle in the D-segment, New C5 X is the flagship for Citroën’s well-established Advanced Comfort® Programme. The model clearly embodies the Citroën brand values of serenity and well-being. Available in Sense Plus, Shine and Shine Plus trims, Plug-in Hybrid variants are priced from £36,720 OTR MRRP. New C5 Aircross is available in Sense Plus, Shine or C-Series Edition trims, with Plug-in Hybrid variants available from £35,935 OTR MRRP.