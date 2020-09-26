Citroën will debut a new Preview Show of New ë-C4 – 100% Ëlectric and New C4 in its Virtual Showroom, hosted by motoring journalist and racing driver Rebecca Jackson. Available to view from the comfort of your home from 7pm on 20 September and then afterwards on YouTube, the digital tour will answer all the key questions surrounding New ë-C4 – 100% Ëlectric and New C4 ahead of opening for orders in October. To RSVP ahead of Sunday’s Preview Show click here: https://bit.ly/3jVAZn0

With customers soon able to place orders for New ë-C4 – 100% Ëlectric and New C4, Citroën has created a Preview Show in the Virtual Showroom, with the aim of answering any key questions viewers may have about the two new models. Hosted by experienced motoring journalist and racing driver Rebecca Jackson, the 15-minute video will go into detail on each vehicle and provide an essential overview of the two models, concluding with a Q&A session. For those who may have missed the preview show, it will be available on YouTube to re-watch soon afterwards.

Viewers can expect a full walkaround of the two vehicles, with Rebecca Jackson covering everything from the vehicles’ design, technology and levels of comfort. The tour will be available to view at 19:00 on Sunday 20 September.

New ë-C4 and New C4 are available with a choice of three powertrain types: efficient petrol and diesel engines or the 100% electric New ë-C4. Customers simply choose the powertrain that best suits their needs, with no compromise in capability.

Powered by a 50kWh battery and a 100kW (136hp) electric motor, New ë-C4 has a WLTP combined range of 217 miles. Customers opting for New C4 have a choice of four Euro 6d petrol engines and two Euro 6d diesel engines, all meeting the latest emissions and type approval standards.

Key to New ë-C4 and New C4 is its new design language that is set to shake up the C-Hatch segment. The elevated and assertive stance combines the dynamism of a hatchback with certain elements from an SUV for a truly unique look.

New ë-C4 and New C4 also herald a new stage for the Citroën Advanced Comfort® programme, offering all-round comfort for drivers and passengers, with a focus on every aspect of on-board well-being. New ë-C4 and New C4 feature Suspension with Progressive Hydraulic Cushions® to filter out road imperfections, whilst inside, Citroën’s Advanced Comfort® seats boost driving comfort.

