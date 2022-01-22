Citroën UK introduces new, more affordable ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine Edition’ versions of New ë-C4 Electric in response to increasing customer demand for more accessible routes into EV ownership.

Best-selling ‘Shine Plus’ remains in place at the top of New ë-C4 Electric range.

Revised line-up follows previous efficiency improvements since October 2021 production that deliver further optimisation of both heat pump and transmission settings.

New ë-C4 range now starts from just £28,495 MRRP OTR after Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG).

Citroën UK has revised its New ë-C4 Electric line-up for 2022, in response to customer demand for more accessible vehicle specifications and trim levels. A new entry-level ‘Sense’ version joins the all-electric New ë-C4 range from January – helping more customers to make the switch to electric.

Effective 11 January 2022, the UK range of New ë-C4 Electric models will change to create more logical steps in terms of price and specification, whilst maintaining the simplicity of a three-variant range, and respecting Citroën’s commitment to fair pricing as part of its ‘Fair Price’ promise. The 2022 New ë-C4 range now includes ‘Sense’, ‘Shine Edition’ and ‘Shine Plus’ models, with the ‘Sense Plus’ trim no longer being offered.

‘Sense’ is an all-new version within the New ë-C4 Electric range for 2022, with prices starting at MRRP OTR £29,995. As it is eligible for the OZEV Plug-in Car Grant (PiCG), this results in an OTR price of just £28,495 after grant is applied, offering a genuinely accessible entry point to the world of 100%-electric motoring.

New ë-C4 Electric ‘Sense’ trim features a wealth of standard specification, with LED headlights, 18-inch ‘Crosslight’ alloy wheels, power folding mirrors, rear parking sensors and Keyless Entry & Start all featuring. A suite of safety equipment is also included as standard, including Active Safety Brake (video assisted), Speed Limit Information, Lane Keeping Assist and Forward Collision Warning.

Inside, infotainment is provided via a 10-inch touchscreen, featuring Bluetooth® telephone and audio streaming, DAB digital radio, Apple CarPlay™ and Android Auto. The front passenger also benefits from Citroën Smart Pad Support™, which provides an integrated mount for tablet devices without distracting the driver. From a comfort perspective, New ë-C4 ‘Sense’ has owners completely covered, with Citroën Advanced Comfort® suspension and Advanced Comfort®, seats, as well as dual zone climate control all featuring as standard.

Another addition to the New ë-C4 Electric UK range is the ‘Shine Edition’. This replaces the outgoing ‘Shine’ trim level and offers the same generous level of specification at an OTR price of £30,495 (after PiCG). ‘Shine Edition’ enjoys further safety and convenience features over and above ‘Sense’ models, including a head-up display, Active Cruise Control, Active Blind Spot Detection and the Safety Plus Pack. The latter includes Extended Traffic Sign Recognition and Active Safety Brake (video and radar assisted), with night-time and cyclist detection.

‘Shine Edition’ models also benefit from Citroën Connect Nav (with a free, three-year subscription to real time traffic updates), front and rear parking sensors, colour reversing camera, heated steering wheel and a two position boot floor.

The current best-seller in the New ë-C4 Electric range in the UK – the ‘Shine Plus’ trim – remains in place at the top of the range. ‘Shine Plus’ models add wireless smartphone charging, a HiFi speaker system with subwoofer, heated front seats and a ‘Hype Black’ interior ambience featuring black ‘Siena’ leather and black leather-effect textile seats with ‘Zephyr Grey’ stitching.

All these updates to the New ë-C4 Electric range are effective from today (Tuesday 11 January). They follow the changes already made from October 2021 production, which further improve the efficiency of all New ë-C4 Electric models. Changes have been made to both the heat pump and transmission system, with the biggest improvements seen in terms of real world use, with a range that can be increased by nearly 18 miles depending on usage conditions (outside temperature, type of roads, driving mode, etc.). These changes add yet more versatility and further peace-of-mind for everyday use and longer journeys.

NEW Ë-C4 ELECTRIC UK RANGE & PRICING

TRIM LEVEL ‘ON THE ROAD’ MRRP (before PiCG) PLUG-IN CAR GRANT (from OZEV) ‘ON THE ROAD’ MRRP (after PiCG) ‘Sense’ £29,995.00 £1,500.00 £28,495.00 ‘Shine Edition’ £31,995.00 £1,500.00 £30,495.00 ‘Shine Plus’ £34,995.00 N/A N/A

