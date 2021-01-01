Citroën UK introduces new trim level naming structure across C1, New C3, C3 Aircross SUV, Grand C4 Space Tourer and C5 Aircross SUV – replacing outgoing ‘Touch’, ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair’.

New naming and pricing structure is a key element of the ‘Citroën Advance UK’ strategy.

New versions will be priced in-line with the brand’s ‘Fair Pricing’ policy announced in October.

New trim levels available to configure and order online now via Citroën Store with first customer deliveries anticipated in early 2021.

As part of its recently-announced ‘Citroën Advance UK’ strategy, Citroën UK has confirmed the new trim levels that feature across its key models – Citroën C1, New C3, C3 Aircross Compact SUV, Grand C4 SpaceTourer and C5 Aircross SUV – replacing the outgoing ‘Touch’, ‘Feel’ and ‘Flair’ nomenclature.

Under this new naming policy, entry-level versions will be entitled ‘Live’ (C1 and Grand C4 SpaceTourer), with levels two and three taking the names ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’ respectively. On selected models, additional trim levels will be introduced – these will be ‘Sense Plus’, which sits above level two ‘Sense’ versions, and ‘Shine Plus’, which sits at the top of the range above the level three ‘Shine’ trim.

A new ‘C-Series’ trim is also available across the most popular models in the Citroën range – New C3, C3 Aircross Compact SUV and C5 Aircross SUV. ‘C-Series’ models are aimed at online buyers and come with enhanced levels of standard equipment, at highly competitive prices – below that of key competitors. ‘C-Series’ models also boast an extended five-year warranty for retail customers.

To find out more about buying online with Citroën UK, please visit: https://store.citroen.co.uk/

Alongside the new trim line-up, Citroën UK has introduced a new ‘Fair Price’ policy that introduces lower list prices right across the revised range. This long-term and fundamental change to the UK business model sees list prices reduce to new fair and transparent levels.

For example, the price of a Citroën C1 city car is reduced by up to £700, whilst the brand’s best-selling New C3 Supermini and C3 Aircross Compact SUV will see reductions of up to £1,175 and £1,775 respectively. The new pricing strategy is effective from 1 December 2020, with buyers able to enjoy fair and transparent pricing across Citroën’s entire model line-up.

All vehicles can be configured and ordered online now via the online Citroën Store. Selected models are available to view in the brand’s ‘Virtual Showroom’, which offers customers a personalised live walk-around tour of key Citroën models, with the ability to ask questions about their vehicle of interest.

To find out more about the Citroën UK ‘Virtual Showroom’, please visit: https://www.citroen.co.uk/virtual-showroom

C1

In line with the new trim naming and pricing structure, Citroën C1 models benefit from a price reduction of up to £700, making the stylish city car even more accessible. Starting from just £10,315, the C1 city car line-up is now: ‘Live’, ‘Sense’, ‘Shine’, ‘JCC+’ and ‘Airscape Shine’, all available with an efficient 1.0-litre, three-cylinder VTi 72 S&S petrol engine, with emissions as low as 108g/km CO 2 .

TRIM LEVEL POWERTRAIN MRRP OTR Live VTi 72 S&S manual 3-door £10,315 Sense VTi 72 S&S manual 3-door £12,095 VTi 72 S&S manual 5-door £12,495 Shine VTi 72 S&S manual 3-door £12,885 VTi 72 S&S manual 5-door £13,285 JCC+ VTi 72 S&S manual 5-door £13,640 Airscape Shine VTi 72 S&S manual 5-door £14,285



New C3

New Citroën C3 is available to order now with a choice of four new trim levels: ranging from the entry-level ‘Sense’ through to mid-spec ‘Shine’ and ‘C-Series’ models, finishing with range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ versions.

Entry-level ‘Sense’ models enjoy a host of standard features, including Airbump® panels, LED headlights, a seven-inch capacitive touchscreen, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, automatic air conditioning, six airbags, lane departure warning, speed sign recognition, coffee break alert and power folding door mirrors.

‘Shine’ models go further, with an Onyx Black bi-tone roof, 16-inch ‘Hellix’ alloy wheels, automatic lights and wipers, and rear parking sensors.

‘Shine Plus’ versions will leave supermini drivers wanting for nothing, with standard equipment including 17-inch ‘Vector’ alloy wheels, dark tinted rear windows, Citroën Connect Nav, Advanced Comfort front seats, driver’s armrest, Active Safety Brake, Driver Attention Alert and a reversing camera.

‘C-Series’ models sit above the ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’ trim levels, but come with a lower retail price. ‘C-Series’ models also boast bespoke exterior and interior styling cues, including ‘C-Series’ badges on the front doors and an exclusive interior ambience.

Prices for New C3 start from just £13,980 in ‘C-Series’ trim, with Airbump® side panels, a seven-inch capacitive touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, cruise control, video-based lane departure warning and speed sign recognition and recommendation. ‘Shine’ and ‘Shine Plus’ models offer customers a choice of fuel type, power output and gearbox. ‘Sense’ and ‘C-Series’ models are available with the most popular PureTech 83 stop and start manual only.

TRIM LEVEL POWERTRAIN MRRP OTR Sense PureTech 83 S&S manual £15,105 Shine PureTech 83 S&S manual £16,155 PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual £17,435 PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 automatic £18,695 BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual £18,975 C-Series PureTech 83 S&S manual £13,980 Shine Plus PureTech 83 S&S manual £17,755 PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual £19,035 PureTech 110 S&S EAT6 automatic £20,295 BlueHDi 100 S&S 6-speed manual £20,575



C3 Aircross Compact SUV

Prices for the new C3 Aircross Compact SUV versions start from just £17,000 for the new ‘C-Series’ trim. C3 Aircross SUV is now available in ‘Shine‘, ‘C-Series’, ‘Rip Curl’ and ‘Shine Plus’ trim levels.

All versions in the range come very well appointed, so ‘Shine’ customers enjoy Citroën Connect Nav with a three-year subscription to TomTom Live Services®, Active Safety Brake, forward collision alert, Citroën Connect Box emergency and assistance system, driver’s armrest and the useful flex/load pull-out boot floor system.

Moving up to ‘C-Series’ models, buyers can expect an all-new Anodised Deep Red colour pack and a distinctive ‘C-Series’ door signature, alongside 16-inch ‘Matrix’ alloy wheels. Inside, the vehicles come with a Graphite Grey interior with white stitching and embroidered labels on the seats. There is also a soft touch dashboard facia, and satin chrome air vent surrounds and steering wheel inserts. Owners also get DAB radio, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto, all as standard. Priced from just £17,000, this trim level represents outstanding value for money in the B-SUV segment.

‘Rip Curl’ models add a number of bespoke details over and above the ‘Shine’ derivative, including exterior decals and a yellow colour pack with a black bi-tone roof. For enhanced practicality, ‘Rip Curl’ models also feature a sliding and 60/40 split/fold rear seat configuration.

Range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ versions feature keyless entry and start, a reversing camera, front parking sensors, a flat-folding front passenger seat and 17-inch ‘4-Ever’ alloy wheels as standard.

TRIM LEVEL POWERTRAIN MRRP OTR Shine PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual £19,670 PureTech 130 S&S EAT6 automatic £21,250 BlueHDi 110 6-speed manual £20,840 C-Series PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual £17,000 Rip Curl PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual £20,550 Shine Plus PureTech 110 S&S 6-speed manual £20,550 PureTech 130 S&S EAT6 automatic £22,130 BlueHDi 110 6-speed manual £21,720



Grand C4 SpaceTourer

The multi-award winning Grand C4 SpaceTourer is now available with three trim levels: ‘Live’, ‘Sense’ and ‘Shine’, and with prices starting from just £26,210, a reduction of £1,250 under the brand’s new ‘Fair Pricing’ policy.

All models are exceptionally well specified, with a 12-inch panoramic HD central display, a 7-inch Touch Drive interface with Bluetooth® and DAB radio, rear parking sensors, and Citroën Connect Nav with a three-year subscription to TomTom Live Services® standard on all versions. Mid-level ‘Sense’ models go further with a reversing camera, dark tinted side and rear windows, keyless entry and start, Active Safety Brake and Driver Attention Alert.

Range topping ‘Shine’ models enjoy a large glass panoramic roof, Xenon headlights, a motorised tailgate, active cruise control and blind-spot monitoring.

TRIM LEVEL POWERTRAIN MRRP OTR Live PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual £26,210 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 automatic £28,105 BlueHDi 130 S&S 6 speed manual £27,855 Sense PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual £28,310 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 automatic £30,205 BlueHDi 130 S&S 6 speed manual £29,955 Blue HDi 130 S&S EAT8 automatic £31,555 Shine PureTech 130 S&S 6-speed manual £30,660 PureTech 130 S&S EAT8 automatic £32,555 BlueHDi 130 S&S 6 speed manual £32,305 Blue HDi 130 S&S EAT8 automatic £33,905



C5 Aircross SUV

The Citroën UK C5 Aircross SUV range now comprises four trim levels: ‘Sense’, ‘Shine’, ‘C-Series’ and ‘Shine Plus’, with pricing starting from just £24,335. That is a £1,320 reduction under the ‘Fair Pricing’ scheme, when compared with the outgoing trim structure.

All C5 Aircross SUVs now feature LED headlights as standard as well as Citroën’s Safety Pack with Active Safety Brake and active lane departure warning for improved safety. Also included are rear parking sensors and 18-inch alloy wheels. Inside, owners receive DAB radio, Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto as standard.

‘Shine’ trim gains Citroën Connect Nav, a reversing camera, blind-spot monitoring, keyless entry and start and Advanced Comfort seats, amongst a host of other features.

‘C-Series’ versions sit above ‘Shine’, but feature a lower MRRP OTR, more equipment and – for online retail buyers – an extended five-year warranty. In terms of equipment, ‘C-Series’ models feature bespoke styling details and an Anodised Deep Red colour pack and adaptive cruise control. Intelligent beam headlights are also included for optimum comfort.

Range-topping ‘Shine Plus’ versions incorporate 19-inch ‘Art’ alloy wheels, wireless smartphone charging, a motorised tailgate, half-leather upholstery and an electrically adjustable driver’s seat into the already very comprehensive equipment listing.